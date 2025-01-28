More arrests made at Tarrant County Commissioners Court during discussions about courtroom behavior

Two people were arrested at Tarrant County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the second consecutive meeting with arrests – and on the same day commissioners passed new rules on behavior in the courtroom.

The updated decorum policy passed 3-2 with Republicans in the majority. The policy specifies when people can be expelled from commissioners’ meetings, and, in more extreme circumstances, how long they can be banned from the building. It also lays out when the county judge might limit speaking times, which drew the most complaints from the crowd Tuesday.

People get three minutes to address an issue in most cases. But if 20 or 40 people want to talk about an agenda item, their time might get cut to two minutes, or one.

“If you are not able to sit there for three measly minutes, which is all we have right now to speak to you, you should resign,” speaker Stacy Melo told commissioners.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare presides over commissioners court meetings, and he’s the one with the power to limit speaking times. Previous rules also allowed O’Hare to impose time limits, though it didn’t go into specifics.

Emily Nava / KERA Tim O'Hare Tarrant County Commissioner County Judge, speaks during a Commissioners Court meeting in downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Shorter speaking times could make meetings more convenient, Republican County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said — arguing that people wouldn’t have to take the whole day off to attend a meeting if the meetings were shorter.

He also emphasized the importance of having clear rules in place for the public.

“They deserve to know what to expect,” he said.

The rules have not always been clear. Last year, O’Hare expelled one man from a meeting after he spoke eight seconds over his allotted three minutes, and he faced a yearlong ban from the building . At the same meeting, another person went over her time but did not get banned.

At the last commissioners court meeting on Jan. 14, sheriff’s deputies took two audience members to jail and handcuffed another before letting him go. Two out of three of those people got in trouble again on Tuesday.

Charlie Hermes, who was arrested for shouting at commissioners from his seat at the Jan. 14 meeting, was detained again for clapping after O’Hare warned him not to do it.

As sheriff’s deputies moved in to get Hermes out of the room, he fell to the floor. The deputies carried him out by his wrists and ankles.

Hermes was brought to jail, according to the county’s jail detainee search page.

Attorney and gun rights activist CJ Grisham was handcuffed, but not arrested, at the last meeting for bringing his gun into the building. He argued he had the right to do so.

This time, he was thrown out for swearing during public comment.

Carolyn Rodriguez — a local YouTuber who films interactions with police — got arrested after she took the podium in Grisham’s defense. She argued that free speech allows people to cuss in the courtroom and then listed off several offensive words.

O’Hare expelled her from the meeting. As she walked out, followed by deputies, she yelled “[Expletive] you!” She’s also in jail, according to county records.

Democratic County Commissioner Alisa Simmons also defended Grisham’s right to swear in the courtroom, asking Mark Kratovil, the county’s attorney, what the rules are.

Kratovil said he could give legal advice behind closed doors.

The current courtroom rules, as well as the new ones, ban profane language, O’Hare said.

“That’s fine. That's [expletive] fine, but I need to know if it is protected speech,” Simmons said.

“You are simply the most classless person we’ve ever had sitting on this dais,” O’Hare said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Commissioner Alisa Simmons questions Sheriff Bill Waybourn about recent deaths in Tarrant County jail custody during a Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Fort Worth.

Simmons also criticized the new decorum policy. She and fellow Democratic commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. both voted against it.

“This court decorum policy places way too much discretion to one person, and that’s Judge Tim O’Hare,” Simmons said.

The policy states the county judge can determine the order of public speakers and dismiss people “for any other matter at the discretion of the County Judge.”

Simmons said county staff ignored her suggestions for the policy, and that employees are afraid of O’Hare.

“The notion that county staff is terrified of me is the silliest thing I've ever heard of in my lifetime,” O’Hare said.

The county judge already has all the powers laid out in the policy document, as it’s his job to preside over meetings, he said. He also said he’s committed to running fair meetings.

The new policy requires people to submit their public comment forms by 5 p.m. the day before a meeting. People were previously able to sign up by the meeting’s 10 a.m. start time.

Simmons argued that is a huge barrier for people without internet access at home, who would have to come to the county administration building twice to sign up to speak.

Anyone without a reliable internet connection can call the county judge’s office to get signed up, O’Hare said.

The new policy also explains when sheriff’s deputies, who serve as security in the courtroom, can give people trespass warnings. Those warnings ban people from the building for a particular amount of time. The new policy limits that time to 180 days.

Miranda Suarez / KERA Tarrant County commissioners hear public comment about the resignation of Heider Garcia, the county's elections administrator, at a meeting on April 18, 2023.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Robbie Hoy previously told KERA it’s up to individual deputies to decide when to give someone a trespass warning. The bans usually last a year, but can go up to two or more, he said.

On Monday, KERA News asked whether the sheriff’s office worked with the county on the new decorum policy, or if it agreed to the restrictions like the trespass warning time limit. The sheriff's office responded with a statement that did not answer those questions.

“State and Local laws are in place to protect the community, to include the Commissioners and those peacefully attending Commissioner Court. The statutes related to the disruption of public meetings and disorderly conduct are not new,” the statement reads. “Law enforcement has authority to hold those who break the law accountable by removing them from the meeting or arresting them when appropriate.”

People who get a trespass warning can appeal it to the county’s Sexually Oriented Business Board. That’s the committee that hears permitting appeals for businesses like strip clubs and adult bookstores.

KERA News asked Kratovil why appeals would go to that board, and he referred questions to the spokesperson for the county district attorney's office.

The new speaker policy goes into effect at the next commissioners court meeting on Feb. 4.

