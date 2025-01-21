Here’s what Arlington’s chamber of commerce wants from Texas Legislature in 2025

Arlington’s biggest business leaders have stamped and sent their policy wishlist to the Texas Legislature.

The Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 legislative agenda asks for various initiatives that encourage Texas’ economic growth, such as infrastructure investments, local government efficiency, tax credit programs for businesses and workforce pipelines in education.

The organization boasts over 1,200 members representing public and private businesses in Arlington and surrounding cities.

Here’s what the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce wants from legislators.

Workforce and education

The chamber wants lawmakers to maintain full funding for public education, invest in accessible child care and support training pathways in high-demand fields.

The chamber works with Arlington ISD to set seniors up for future careers through the district’s practicum program, which gives students work experience that complements classwork and develops career skills.

With eyes on the University of Texas at Arlington and Tarrant County College, the chamber wants to see strategic investment in higher education research and facilities.

The chamber works with UTA through the Mavs EDGE Internship Program, which gives participating businesses resources to support internships and connect with university students.

Economic development

Business leaders are asking that lawmakers preserve economic development incentive programs that encourage investment, research, innovation and high-wage jobs.

They’re asking Texas to reauthorize the state’s research and development, or R&D, tax credits — a benefit that provides companies dollar-for-dollar savings for pursuing innovation in their industries. Texas’ R&D tax credit program started in 2014 and is set to expire in late 2026, unless lawmakers act during the 140-day session.

The chamber is pushing lawmakers to continue supporting the state’s Event Trust Funds Program, which helps cities pay costs related to preparing for and hosting large events. Ahead of an event, the state predeposits an event’s projected local and state tax revenue into a dedicated event-specific trust fund to cover allowable expenses.

Arlington has used the program to host large events like WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and the 2020 Big 12 Football Conference Championship Game.

Infrastructure

To support Texas’ growing economy and population, Arlington businesses asked lawmakers to ensure the state’s electrical grid is reliable, efficient and sustainable at a competitive price. They also want to see investments in the State Water Plan so the state can meet future demand for water as population soars.

The chamber wants lawmakers to continue initiatives from 2023 that help expand broadband internet access to municipal and rural areas of Texas. It also wants to see state support for public-private infrastructure improvement partnerships.

Health and well-being

Arlington businesses want the state to help reduce overall health care costs by supporting preventive initiatives and chronic disease management.

The chamber also is asking lawmakers to help address workforce shortages in the health industry and expand inpatient, outpatient and community-based behavioral health services.

In addition, the chamber is pushing the state to reduce the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals, use telehealth services and support insurance reforms that create better provider networks.

Regulatory and local control

The chamber wants lawmakers to help modernize government systems for cost efficiency, less administrative burdens and increased transparency.

They also want the state to preserve local autonomy so leaders can chart their city’s success and preserve character.

Drew Shaw is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

