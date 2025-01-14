Dallas lawmaker pops the question on the first day of the 2025 legislative session

Coming to the Texas Capitol for Day One of the legislative session is undeniably a memorable experience.

But state Rep. Venton Jones decided to make Tuesday, the first day of the 2025 session, even more special for him and his partner by using the opportunity to propose. Jones, a Democrat from Dallas, popped the question to Gregory Scott Jr., just after being sworn in to his second term and before the members of the Texas House began debating who to choose for their next speaker.

Jason Whitley from WFAA-TV in Dallas captured the moment in a video.

Jones, who is gay and the first openly HIV-positive member of the Texas Legislature, said he decided to propose on the House floor as “a reminder that love conquers all.”

“Gregory and I are building our family and future together. Today, I am sharing that joy with the people who have entrusted me to fight for a better Texas,” Jones said in a press release.

He told The Texas Newsroom he and Scott have known each other for more than a decade and got together a couple years ago.

“He was the first person I told I was running for state representative and he supported me the entire way, while learning this crazy legislative world,” Jones said in a text. He added: “Where to marry, who knows lol.”

The 2025 session runs through June 2 — one of the most popular months to get married.