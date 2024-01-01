Lauren McGaughy | The Texas Newsroom
-
Paxton, a Republican who’s been under indictment for securities fraud since 2015, is scheduled to face a jury in April.
-
Paxton, a Republican who beat impeachment charges last year, has commented for the first time on why he has not listed six out-of-state properties on his state ethics forms.
-
Paxton, a Republican, beat the impeachment charges and now wants to end the lawsuit underlying them.
-
Texas can appeal the decision, which said a suit seeking years of Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton's emails can continue.
-
Abbott, a Republican, called the contribution from Pennsylvania's Jeff Yass the “largest single donation in Texas history.”
-
Invoices obtained by The Texas Newsroom through an open records request show that the prosecution billed the state about $3.7 million for their legal teams.
-
Shane James is accused of killing six people in a shooting spree that stretched across San Antonio and Austin. He had a long history of interactions with police.