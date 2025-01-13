Fort Worth City Council elections are fast approaching. Here’s what you need to know

All 11 Fort Worth City Council seats are up for election this year. And residents are guaranteed at least one new face on council, after District 5’s Gyna Bivens announced she isn’t running for reelection after 12 years in the seat.

The filing period for candidates begins Jan. 15 and ends Feb. 14. In order to run for a council seat, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter as of Feb. 14 and at least 21 years old by May 13 — the start of the term. The candidate must have continuously lived in Texas for at least a year, and lived in the council district they’re seeking to represent for at least 180 days, or six months, before the first day of the filing period.

In addition, residents with a felony conviction are ineligible to run, unless they’ve been pardoned or have “otherwise been released from the resulting disabilities” of their felony conviction. In years past, several would-be candidates have been turned away because of prior convictions.

Ahead of the start of the filing period, several people have appointed campaign treasurers, which is the first step candidates must take in order to accept campaign donations. These include New Bethel Complete In Christ Church Pastor Michael Moore, in District 5; Fort Worth Transmission owner Joe Ponce Jr., in District 2; and Josh Lucas and Lawrence Walker for mayor, according to campaign finance filings. Lucas has been involved in the push to reform the Tarrant County Jail, and Walker is an entrepreneur who founded consulting company PCU.

Incumbents District 8 council member Chris Nettles and Mayor Mattie Parker have both formally announced their intention to seek reelection.

This marks the second election cycle where 11 seats are up for grabs. The council was expanded from nine to 11 seats after redistricting in 2022 created two new seats. That redistricting also shook up the next year’s election cycle, forcing then-District 4 council member Alan Blaylock to run in District 10.

Blaylock won election to the District 10 seat in 2023. Jeanette Martinez won the other new seat in District 11.

For more information on this year’s elections, visit the city of Fort Worth’s election page.