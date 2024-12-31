Texas Supreme Court sides with Austin, Houston officers sued over police chase crashes

Two officers who crashed into drivers during two separate police chases in Austin and Houston were not acting recklessly or in bad faith, and the cities are protected by governmental immunity, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Austin police officer Brandon Bender and his colleague Michael Bullock chased down a vehicle that sped away after police heard gunshots in a neighborhood in 2018. The officers turned in their separate cars onto Brandt Road. Bullock hit his brakes but could not avoid crashing into Noel Powell, who was waiting at a stop sign in a gray minivan.

In 2019, Houston officer Ricardo Corral also tried to make a right turn while chasing a man during a prostitution sting who he and his partner later found out was driving a stolen car. He crashed into Ruben Rodriguez and a passenger sitting in a truck at a stop sign.

In two opinions, the high court ruled Bullock was not acting recklessly during the chase — as Powell's attorneys argued — and Corral was "acting in good faith" when he crashed during his right turn.

