Deadly Pursuits
KERA News and the Fort Worth Report explore the behind-the-scenes decision making that goes into high speed police chases in North Texas and their sometimes deadly impact on officers, suspects and innocent bystanders.

Texas Supreme Court sides with Austin, Houston officers sued over police chase crashes

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:07 AM CST
The Supreme Court of the State of Texas is pictured on Dec. 18, 2024, in Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The Supreme Court of the State of Texas is pictured on Dec. 18, 2024, in Austin.

Two officers who crashed into drivers during two separate police chases in Austin and Houston were not acting recklessly or in bad faith, and the cities are protected by governmental immunity, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Austin police officer Brandon Bender and his colleague Michael Bullock chased down a vehicle that sped away after police heard gunshots in a neighborhood in 2018. The officers turned in their separate cars onto Brandt Road. Bullock hit his brakes but could not avoid crashing into Noel Powell, who was waiting at a stop sign in a gray minivan.

In 2019, Houston officer Ricardo Corral also tried to make a right turn while chasing a man during a prostitution sting who he and his partner later found out was driving a stolen car. He crashed into Ruben Rodriguez and a passenger sitting in a truck at a stop sign.

In two opinions, the high court ruled Bullock was not acting recklessly during the chase — as Powell's attorneys argued — and Corral was "acting in good faith" when he crashed during his right turn.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Government Deadly Pursuitspolice officerspolicingTexas Supreme Court
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
