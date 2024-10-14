Fort Worthians honor Atatiana Jefferson on fifth anniversary of her death

Onlookers lined the sidewalks down Evans Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 12, drawn out of their houses by roaring engines and booming music.

Stepping out of their doors, residents of the Historic Southside neighborhood were greeted by dance teams, vintage cars, bikers and pedestrians, all walking, rolling and strolling down the road with a single purpose: to honor Atatiana Jefferson.

It’s been five years since former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson inside her home. It’s been two since Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison. Since then, a city that prides itself on its police force has reckoned with difficult questions and proposed reforms. Many recommendations by the city’s race and culture task force have been put in place; others, such as a community police advisory board, have not come to fruition.

On the anniversary of Jefferson’s death, participants of the Pull Up for Tay Parade, hosted by the Atatiana Project, kept the focus on Jefferson’s memory and the legacy she left behind, with her name sitting atop a community center and part of Allen Avenue.

“Even though her death itself was tragic, Atatiana is not tragic. Her life is not tragic. Our community is not tragic,” Angela Mack, who was born and raised in the Historic Southside neighborhood, said.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Children with a local church group pick up candy during the Atatiana Jefferson memorial parade on Oct. 12, 2024, on Evans Avenue in the Historic Southside.

Mack was in the parade capturing footage of the moment — a role she’s familiar with. She was attending Texas Christian University at the time of Jefferson’s death, and Mack said it changed the course of her life. Working with Jefferson’s family, she wrote her dissertation to show the full spectrum of life and emotion in Historic Southside and make Jefferson’s memory more than one of victimhood.

“What bothered me was, there was so much negativity being attached to where she lived, without people knowing the people themselves who lived there,” Mack said. “I thought, if I could use my voice to amplify Atatiana’s story, and make sure that Fort Worth gets the narrative of our community right, that’s what I want to do.”

For Mack, whose father died in December 2023, the celebration of Jefferson’s life also felt like a moment of collective healing. So many people who started the fight for justice in Fort Worth aren’t here anymore, she said, making it even more important to continue the work with the next generation.

“We’re still here, even if they may not be,” Mack said.

What is the Atatiana Project? The Atatiana Project is a nonprofit organization created by Jefferson’s family to honor her legacy and provide STEAM education for children. The organization works to bridge educational gaps and help underserved children find career paths that would otherwise be closed off to them. In addition, the Atatiana Project hosts annual parades, festivals and galas to honor Jefferson. To find out more about the organization’s mission and ongoing work, visit their website.



Mack wasn’t the only one who found healing at the event. Fort Worth Police Capt. Brent Halford, who was there the night of the 2019 shooting, reunited with Jefferson’s nephew Zion Carr. Last year, city officials approved a $3.5 million settlement with Jefferson’s family to benefit Zion, who witnessed the fatal shooting of his aunt.

Halford helped take care of Zion at the scene, but hadn’t reconnected with him in the ensuing five years. He was invited to join the parade by Jefferson’s family, and he said it represented a big show of healing and unity.

For the first time since Tay Day celebrations began five years ago, the Fort Worth Police Department had a float in the parade, which Zion rode on. Officers threw candy to children along the parade route and spoke with residents who came out to commemorate Jefferson’s life.

“Zion’s had a rough time coming up,” Halford said. “Hopefully the police department can offer him some resources, some support, role models and mentorship. He’s been playing life from behind, so maybe we can get him a step ahead.”

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Participants walk past an Atatiana Jefferson mural during the Pull Up for Tay Parade on Oct. 12, 2024, on Evans Avenue in the Historic Southside.

Cliff Sparks, one of the event’s organizers, was happy to see Halford in attendance.

“It really put a good look on Fort Worth PD,” he said.

But his excitement around the event’s success was tempered by lackluster turnout.

“I was expecting more people to participate,” he said. “It was lighter this year than it was last year. A lot of people don’t really know about Atatiana or the event.”

Shunda Moore, a member of the Spirit of Truth Ministries church that sits along the parade route, was among those who didn’t know about the event. But when Moore found out the reason behind the celebration in the streets, she was ecstatic.

“It’s good to see, it lets us know that she hasn’t been forgotten,” Moore said. “The community will continue to come together and show love for those who have gone on before us.”

The parade also attracted new participants from the community. Cedric Harris, a member of the trike group Set-of-Threez, joined fellow riders revving their engines for the cause.

“I think it was really eye-opening seeing people out in the streets, engaging with everybody in the parade,” he said. “That’s worthwhile. Especially the kids, because a lot of kids don’t realize what is going on until the adults let them know. It’s all about education and awareness.”

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

