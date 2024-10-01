Planning to vote in November election? Here’s what you need to know in Tarrant County

The Nov. 5 election is fast approaching, and there’s a lot on the ballot for Tarrant County residents. If you’re not registered to vote yet, time is running out.

In addition to picking the next president, local voters will decide on Texas’ next U.S. senator; who should fill several state representative seats; and who is fit to serve as the county’s sheriff. That’s just scratching the surface — there’s plenty more to vote on in this year’s election.

The Fort Worth Report has compiled a guide for voting in the fall, including dates to watch out for, how to tell who is on your ballot, and what you need to bring to the polls. Click the links below or scroll on for the full guide.

Am I eligible to vote?

To vote in Tarrant County, you must be:

A U.S. citizen.

A resident of Tarrant County.

At least 18 years old by Election Day.

Not convicted of a felony. However, if your sentence — including any probation or parole — is fully completed, you are eligible to vote again. This process is called rights restoration, and you can find more information here.

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If you’ve registered in a different county before and now live in Tarrant County, you will need to re-register with your new address.

Register to vote by Oct. 7

So you’re eligible to vote in Tarrant County, but you haven’t registered yet. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is fast approaching. Residents must register by Oct. 7 in order to cast a ballot.

Not sure if you’re registered? Tarrant County residents can find their registration status, polling locations and sample ballot by searching their name and date of birth here. If you’re registered and just need to change your name or address, click here.

If you’re not registered yet, complete a voter registration form (in English, Spanish or Vietnamese). Print and sign the completed form, and turn it in by mail or in person at:

Voter Registration

Tarrant County Elections Center

2700 Premier St.

Fort Worth, TX 76111

If you don’t want to print the form, you may pick up a postage-paid voter registration form at the Tarrant County Elections Center, all Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, city halls, libraries and public assistance offices in Tarrant County.

Bring an acceptable ID

Now that you’re registered to vote, make sure to set yourself up for success at the polls. Voters have to provide a form of photo identification at the polls. Forms of ID are accepted at the polls up to four years after their expiration date. Acceptable forms of identification are:

Texas driver license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas gun license

United States military identification card with a photograph

United States citizenship certificate with a photograph

United States passport (book or card)

If you don’t have an ID when you arrive, you will have to fill out a form declaring why you couldn’t obtain photo identification. You must bring a supporting form of ID. Alternative forms of identification include a government document that includes your name and an address, such as a voter registration certificate, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.

Check who is on your ballot

Before heading to the polls, make sure you know who you’ll see on your ballot. While the presidential contest at the top of the ticket is the biggest draw for most voters, there are many other positions residents are eligible to vote for. These may include, but are not limited to:

United States senator

United States representative

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court justices

Court of Criminal Appeals judges

State Board of Education members

State representative

2nd Court of Appeals justices

District judges

Tarrant County sheriff

Tarrant County tax assessor-collector

Tarrant County commissioner

Sample ballots are available in English and Spanish or English and Vietnamese. Voters can look up their ballot, print it and bring a filled-out ballot to the polling place to reference. It will not be considered a substitute for filling out the ballot supplied at the polling site.

State law also allows voters to bring notes into polling locations for reference. However, make sure those notes are handwritten or printed out; voters are not allowed to use electronic devices within 100 feet of voting stations, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Early voting starts Oct. 21

So you’re registered to vote, you know what form of identification you’re bringing to the polls, and you’ve decided who you’re voting for. Now, it’s time to cast a ballot. Tarrant County residents can start voting as soon as Oct. 21, when the 12-day early voting period starts. You have until Nov. 1 to cast an early ballot.

Voters can reference a full list of early voting locations on the Tarrant County website. Hours vary by day. Alternatively, use the county’s voter-lookup tool to see which early voting locations are closest to you. Tarrant County voters may cast their ballot at any polling location across the county.

Not interested in voting early? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 for those who prefer to vote on Election Day. Voters can reference a full list of voting locations on the Tarrant County website.

Still have questions?

If you’ve got additional questions or concerns about voting, the county election office is available to answer your questions.

Phone: 817-831-8683

Email: voterregistration@tarrantcountytx.gov

The election office’s hours of business are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.