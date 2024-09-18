Arlington City Council gives final approval to 2025 budget that includes tax rate increase

The Arlington City Council approved its 2025 operating budget Tuesday that includes the city’s first property tax rate increase in two decades.

The $722 million budget incorporates a 1-cent tax rate increase expected to bring in an estimated $4.1 million. The last rate increase was in 2004.

The new rate will offset new services, including a $500,000 Clean Team initiative and the opening of the ACTIV, Arlington’s recreation center dedicated to people 50 and older.

But the decision to pass even a slight raise in taxes was not taken lightly, Council Member Raul Gonzalez said.

“It’s only a penny, but I know it’s tax dollars,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he appreciates the work by council members and city staff on drafting the 2025 budget.

He also thanked residents who were involved in the process and asked the community to participate in next year’s budget discussions.

“Next year, when the budget comes out in August, and you want to be part of the process, it’s going to be online,” Gonzalez said.

The council passed the budget 7-2 on second reading Tuesday night, with council members Andrew Piel and Nikkie Hunter voting against it.

This story includes previous reporting by Kailey Broussard.