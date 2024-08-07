Arlington City Council appoints to advisory board person who called for library director's firing

Arlington City Council approved the appointment of a resident who called for Library Director Norma Zuniga’s firing following a contentious discussion Tuesday evening.

Melodie Morris was one of multiple people who called for Zuniga’s resignation last spring after challenged books that depicted graphic illustrations were not considered pornographic. The conversation was on the heels of a broader debate about LGBTQ+ Pride Month book displays in public libraries.

Morris was nominated by at-large District 6 council member Long Pham. Pham said during the afternoon meeting that Morris was a resident when she made the comments, and that only City Manager Trey Yelverton can hire or fire department directors.

“If you don’t like somebody who works for the city and you tell me to go fire the person, I would never talk to you again because that’s not my job,” Pham said.

Arlington City Council tabled Morris’ appointment during a June meeting to allow time for council members to speak with Morris.

Mayor Jim Ross said he had a pleasant conversation with Morris, who also applied for the Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee and Citizens Bond Committee. Morris could serve on any other committee, Ross said, but needed to face accountability for her comments.

“When you stand up and say, ‘You need to fire the library service director because whatever the reason is and then you come back and say, ‘I want to be on the library board,’ part of being held accountable for your actions, in my book, if you should’ve thought about that before you demanded us to fire her.”

He said during the afternoon session that Zuniga opposed Morris’ appointment.

Morris did not apologize for calling for Zuniga’s resignation last year, but said she no longer wants Zuniga to be fired. Morris said she has told Zuniga that she would like to work with her, and that her and others’ comments were “desperate” because they felt unheard.

City of Arlington Melodie Morris addresses Arlington City Council members during the Aug. 6, 2024 meeting.

“Do I apologize for asking you all to consider firing her at the time? No sir, I don’t. We couldn’t get you to listen, and you’re not taking that into consideration,” she said Tuesday evening.

Morris said she would represent all residents if appointed and asked for “healing and restoration.”

“We are very much into restorative justice, and you’re not giving me the opportunity for restorative justice here,” Morris said to Ross.

Council approved Morris’ appointment by a 5-3-1 vote. Mayor Jim Ross and council members Andrew Piel and Barbara Odom-Wesley voted against her appointment. Council member Mauricio Galante abstained.

As council members deliberated on the heels ofYelverton’s 2025 budget presentation, Piel questioned whether appointing someone who called for a director’s resignation would send the wrong signal to both Zuniga and prospective municipal employees.

“If we did this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Norma resigned,” he said. “She may just quit, and then we have to go hire a new library director, and then it gets out that Arlington is willing to put somebody who said in public ‘I want this department head fired’ on the committee. I think that means less people would apply for the job and we’d have a harder time finding people.”

Yelverton said he would protect his department head from inappropriate behavior.

“I do think it creates challenges, but we’ll do whatever you all want. It’ll be more difficult, but I’ll manage it,” he said.

Council member Rebecca Boxall argued that working with people who disagree with city employees is part of Zuniga and other department heads’ jobs.

“I would think it would be incumbent on you to try to work with that person or the public,” Boxall said.

Raul Gonzalez said people deserve second chances. He said council members offered one to former Library Advisory Board Chair Cat Serna-Horn, who was ultimately removed from the board over comments made in a private Facebook group.

“We gave the chair a second chance, the second chance didn’t work, I think that we should give (Morris) a second chance. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work,” Gonzalez said.

Galante, who was elected to his first term in May, suggested delaying the vote to give Morris and Zuniga a time to meet and possibly make amends.

“It’s really one person said, another person said,” Galante said. “We’re kind of assuming that she’s … not going to like your appointment there.”

The Library Advisory Board meets monthly, except for July and August.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

