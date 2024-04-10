Fort Worth’s director of neighborhood services placed on leave

The head of Fort Worth’s neighborhood services department is on paid leave while the city conducts an HR investigation.

Victor Turner, who has served as the department’s director since 2019, was placed on leave March 29, according to the city. Turner did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. His name was listed on a city agenda as recently as April 9. It is the city’s policy to not comment on pending personnel matters, spokesperson Reyne Telles said.

Scott Daniels, communications officer for the neighborhood services department, said assistant director Amy Connolly will serve as acting director during Turner’s leave. There is no anticipated timeline for the investigation, Telles said.

Courtesy / City of Fort Worth Victor Turner, director of the neighborhood services department.

Turner previously served as director of housing and neighborhood programs in Little Rock, Arkansas. He earns $183,795 annually, according to salary records obtained by the Fort Worth Report.

The neighborhood services department is responsible for managing housing assistance programs, neighborhood improvement strategies, and homebuyer assistance programs, among other city initiatives.

During Turner’s tenure, the department has explored a number of new solutions to the housing crisis, including the adoption of an affordable housing plan. The city is also considering the creation of a land bank and considering hosting a bond election for housing.