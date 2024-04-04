Report shows a slight dip in homeless population in Arlington. Here's why

Arlington’s population of residents experiencing homelessness decreased slightly from last year, according to data from the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s Arlington State of the Homeless Address.

Nine fewer people experienced homelessness during the coalition’s annual Point in Time Count, an event where volunteers survey cities to count the number of people who are unhoused.

Arlington saw a 12% decrease in veterans experiencing homelessness.

The percentage of people who were unsheltered during the point in time count jumped 6% – a difference of six people.

Arlington’s statistics mirror a downward trend in homelessness in Tarrant and Parker counties compared to 2023. Homelessness in the counties decreased by 12% to 2,390 people. The dip is the first since 2021.

Lauren King, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition executive director, attributed the decrease to the leveling off of rent increases and inflation, more affordable housing, a high-performing system of care that tracks patients over time – and most importantly, she said, increased investment in housing.

“If you take away one thing from this presentation, I want you to take away that housing works and it makes a difference,” King said. “When we have investment of housing into our system, homelessness goes down.”

Among those investments included an additional 368 state rental vouchers and six newly launched programs to serve young adults.

King also laid out specific challenges facing Arlington, a city that is nearly landlocked and built out. That means developers and officials will have to be thoughtful about new development, King said.

“It’s just something to think about, something to consider when you look at what’s happening to our neighborhoods, what they look like, what types of development that people want,” she said.

Additional issues included a lack of low-barrier shelters – or ones that serve a variety of needs – and a need for workforce housing as Arlington’s entertainment district flourishes.

King said the district is a boon for the city, but people need to be able to afford housing in town.

“To make those things successful and run, you have to have workers, and those workers are likely not making $25 an hour,” King said.

King and Arlington City Council members fielded questions about affordable housing and panhandling.

Amanda Arizola, who was in attendance, asked whether apartment developments that receive tax incentives to build are required to make a certain percentage of their units affordable. She said after the meeting that she believes it is important for developers who receive city tax dollars to give back to the community – and that council members ask.

“It’s important to keep (leaders) accountable, especially for these luxury apartments, for what we know is going to be returned to Arlington. Are we really going to see those dollars that Arlington’s going to receive? Are we going to see them on the eastside? Are we going to see them in the southside?”

Barbara Odom-Wesley, at-large District 8 council member, said council asks for certain percentages of apartment units to be market-rate based on the project. She said affordable housing is crucial.

“All I can say is that we’re considering it and we’re trying to address the need. Bit by bit, we’ll at least improve from where we are now,” Odom-Wesley said.

