Drones could be headed to Fort Worth’s largest July 4 fireworks show

Drone technology could help light up the skies later this year during Fort Worth’s Fourth, one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in North Texas.

The Tarrant Regional Water District, which hosts the show at Panther Island Pavilion north of downtown Fort Worth, is considering a mixture of fireworks and drones in response to residents’ requests to transition away from fireworks shows.

At a board meeting last August, east Fort Worth neighborhood leaders Torchy White, Cindy Boling and Judy Taylor voiced concerns about the noise and debris generated by fireworks. Water district leaders could help reduce illegal street fireworks if they lead by example and transition to drones, White said.

“Fireworks carry a higher risk of fire damage and injury,” White said, pointing to a 2022 grass fire that forced officials to call off fireworks mid-show. “Drones are amazing. They simulate fireworks and animation with far more patterns than fireworks. They’re environmentally cleaner, quieter, iconic, progressive and they allow for more creativity.”

The comments led the water district to explore options for future Independence Day celebrations, said chief operating officer Darrell Beason. During a March 19 presentation to board members, Beason said there are pros and cons to making the switch to drones.

Drone shows, which have risen in popularity in locations like the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and North Richland Hills, produce no debris or smoke and generate fewer fire hazards, Beason said. Fireworks, however, are less expensive than drone shows and can be seen from further distances, Beason said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto / Fort Worth Report A graduation hat shape floats in the sky as TCU celebrated its sesquicentennial with a drone show on Jan. 27, 2023.

The water district solicited bids for a combined fireworks and drone show. All three bidders recommended against an immediate, full transition to drones, Beason said. The estimated cost would be about $126,000 — $75,000 for a 30-minute fireworks display and $51,000 for 300 drones to be part of the show for 11 minutes. The water district plans to spend $275,000 total on Fort Worth’s Fourth this year.

Panther Island’s development over the next decade will lead to a reduction in the show’s size because the show requires a safety perimeter where fireworks are ignited and discharged, Beason said.

“As things continue to develop, it will downsize,” he said. “As it downsizes, those fireworks should start getting a little cheaper.”

Beason’s team plans to present ideas for this year’s show to water district board members next month. The agency is already locked into contracts for fireworks, but could secure additional funding to blend in drones this July, he said.

With Panther Island poised to transform due to an infusion of federal funds, the water district will face more difficulties in achieving a great fireworks show, board member C.B. Team said.

“I think people in general are moving in that direction — it’s cleaner, it’s more technologically advanced, and that’s probably where the future is going,” Team said of drones. “That being said, everyone loves a good fireworks show.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.