Hopper and Stucky go to runoff; GOP Rep. Thimesch ousted in House District 65

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, the Texas House District 64 Republican primary race is headed for a runoff. Candidates Andy Hopper held the lead with 46.6% of the vote against longtime incumbent Lynn Stucky at 43.3%.

For the GOP nomination for House District 65, unofficial results indicate Mitch Little has upset incumbent Kronda Thimesch.

In District 63, Republican incumbent Rep. Ben Bumgarner secured the nomination.

With all precincts reporting, Democratic candidate Michelle Beckley in District 63 secured a spot on the general election ballot. The remaining Democratic Party nominations for Districts 64 and 65 are already spoken for.

Texas House District 63

Bumgarner and Beckley will go head to head in the November election for District 63.

Three candidates were battling it out for the Republican nomination for the seat Tuesday, and two candidates were vying for the Democratic nomination.

The major cities in District 63 include Flower Mound, Lewisville, Roanoke, Trophy Club and a portion of Carrollton. District 63 also includes small portions of Fort Worth, Westlake, Southlake and Coppell.

Republican

Benjamin Bumgarner

Bumgarner earned the Republican nomination with 9,741 votes, or 59.2% of the vote.

A resident of Flower Mound and the town’s former mayor pro tem, Bumgarner has represented the district since January 2023. Opposing him were Carlos Andino Jr. and Vincent Gallo.

Andino, a Lewisville resident, was a newcomer to politics.

Vincent Gallo, a Flower Mound resident and former law enforcement officer, hadn’t run for office before. But he is affiliated with the Flower Mound Patriots, Flower Mound Area Republicans Club, the Denton County Conservation Coalition and the True Texas Project.

Texas House District 64

While only one Democratic candidate was running for District 64, three Republican candidates were vying for the nomination. Most of the candidates have previously sought to represent District 64.

Cities in District 64 include Denton, Decatur, Krum, Sanger, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Alvord, Rhome, Aurora, Boyd, New Fairview, Paradise, Chico, Runaway Bar and Newark.

Republican

Hopper forced Stucky, R-Denton, into a runoff by garnering 11,723 votes, or 46.7%. Stucky finished the primary vote with 10,875 votes.

Stucky has represented the district since 2017.

Hopper is a familiar foe to Stucky. He ran against the incumbent for District 64 in 2022 and narrowly lost with 49.7% of the vote.

Hopper is a Decatur resident. He’s earned endorsements from Attorney General Ken Paxton, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Kyle Rittenhouse, known for shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Allen West, former chair of the Texas Republican Party.

Falling behind the two, Elaine Hays was also seeking to unseat Stucky. She previously ran in the Republican primary for District 13 in 2020. She held a seat on the Amarillo City Council.

Democratic

As the only candidate, Angela Brewer receives the Democratic nomination for District 64.

She is a familiar face in Denton County politics. In 2022, she lost to Juli Luke in the general election for Denton County clerk.

She has also sought to unseat Stucky before. In 2020, she ran against the incumbent for District 64 but lost with 45% of the vote.

Texas House District 65

Republican nominee Mitch Little and Democratic nominee Detrick Deburr will go face to face in November election for the District 65 seat.

District 65 includes residents in Denton, Dallas, Carrollton, Lewisville, Plano, The Colony, Highland Village, Double Oak, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Lantana, Hebron, Justin, Draper, Northlake and Fort Worth.

Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales / DRC Attorney Mitch Little asks the Denton school board to remove two picture books — Jacob’s New Dress and Jacob’s Room to Choose — from the library at Newton Rayzor Elementary School on Feb. 27.

Republican

Little edged out Thimesch to win the Republican nomination with 10,951 votes, or 50.7% of the vote.

Little, an attorney who lives in Lewisville, was part of the legal team that represented Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial.

Thimesch was seeking another term representing District 65. She took office in 2023 after beating out Brittney Verdell in the 2022 general election.

Thimesch previously ran for District 65 in the 2020 general election but lost to Beckley, who is now running for District 63.

Democratic

As the only candidate, Deburr secured the Democratic nomination for District 65 on Tuesday.

Deburr served as a planning and zoning commissioner in The Colony for more than 18 years.