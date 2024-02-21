Tarrant County ends free rides to the polls program ahead of the Texas primaries

Tarrant County will not offer free rides to the polls in this year's Texas primary elections.

A request to fund the program in partnership with Trinity Metro was rejected by commissioners during the Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting on Wednesday. The vote was 3-2 along party lines, with the two Democrats on the court voting to fund the program.

County Judge Tim O'Hare spoke out against the program, which was offered during elections from 2019 through 2023. Although the program was not approved countywide in 2023, it was approved for Fort Worth voters.

"I don't believe it's the county government's responsibility to try to get more people out to the polls," he said. "It's the responsibility of candidates, it's the responsibility of political parties, it's the responsibility of political groups."

The program would have given free rides for Tarrant County residents to voting locations for the March 5 primary election, early voting for the May 28 runoff election and on runoff election day.

Trinity Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Commissioner Roy Brooks joined Commissioner Alisa Simmons in opposing the program's removal.

"We have a responsibility to make it easy for people to vote," Brooks said. "Period."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

