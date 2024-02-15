Fort Worth city auditor resigns; council appoints interim ahead of search for replacement

Fort Worth City Auditor David Medrano resigned from his position Jan. 29, 2024, after less than two years on the job.

Before coming to Fort Worth, he served as chief financial officer for SunLine Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California; chief internal auditor for the Imperial Irrigation District in Imperial, California; and internal audit chief for Santa Barbara County, California.

He was hired in August 2022, after a national search to replace longtime auditor Patrice Randle, who retired in December 2021. John Riggs served as interim until Medrano was hired.

Since starting as city auditor, Medrano has overseen completion of 18 audits across various departments. Among the topics addressed in those audits were property tax reconciliation, permitting processes, construction projects and weapons destruction protocol. Medrano earned $200,012 annually.

Randle will come out of retirement to helm the auditor’s office for the next several months, after City Council members approved a resolution to appoint her as interim auditor at a Feb. 13 council meeting. Council members did not comment on Medrano’s resignation at the meeting. The Fort Worth Report has requested his resignation letter through an open records request.

Randle previously served as Fort Worth’s auditor from 2013 to 2021. City spokesperson Reyne Telles said Randle agreed to lead the auditor’s office while the city searches for Medrano’s replacement. That process is expected to take 45 to 90 days after the city hires a search firm, Telles said.

“We have had an auditor since 1989,” Telles said. “And we really do value the importance of that role, as we feel it enhances organizational effectiveness and utilization of what we do with taxpayer funds.”

Because the city plans its audits a year in advance, officials do not expect Medrano’s resignation to hinder or delay scheduled audits, Telles said.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or @_wolfemily

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

