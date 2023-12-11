Sheriff Bill Waybourn files for reelection

Bill Waybourn has filed for reelection as Tarrant County sheriff in 2024.

Waybourn, a Republican, has served as sheriff since 2017. He defeated Democratic challenger Vance Keyes in 2020, with 52% of the vote. Waybourn previously served in the United States Air Force and worked as police chief of Dalworthington Gardens for 31 years.

Waybourn said he’s running for reelection because there are several initiatives he’s started while in office that he’d like to see completed, including construction of a new law enforcement training facility; greater recruitment efforts for deputies; mental health diversion efforts; and remodeling of a jail facility.

“Also because of the pandemic and the things that have happened and the way the public has looked at law enforcement, we have to do a better job of looking after law enforcement officers’ well-being,” he said. “So that’s another item on the agenda.”

The sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer for the county, and earns $217,952 annually.

The sheriff’s office is responsible for operating county jails, coordinating with other law enforcement agencies and law enforcement in unincorporated areas. The county’s jail has drawn criticism in recent years for in-custody deaths — in August, a group of activists asked the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to enforce greater oversight.

No one from either the Republican or Democratic Party has officially filed to run against him as of Dec. 8.

The filing period for elections ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.