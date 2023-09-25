Paxton whistleblowers call on Texas Supreme Court to revive lawsuit over stalled payment

Four ex-employees of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked the Texas Supreme Court's permission to move forward with a wrongful termination suit against their former boss because they still haven't received their settlement money.

Their renewed motion to the state’s highest civil court comes a little more than a week after the Texas Senate acquitted Paxton of all impeachment charges — most of them dealing with accusations made by the former deputies.

James Blake Brickman, J. Mark Penley, David Maxwell, and Ryan Vassar are part of a group of whistleblowers who, in 2020, reported Paxton to the FBI. They accused the embattled Republican of engaging in bribery while using his office to shield a political donor from a federal investigation.

"The political trial is over, and it's time for the case to return to a real court," Brickman told reporters at a press conference Monday.

The four men were fired shortly after making the report, and they filed a lawsuit in 2020 under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Paxton and the fired workers reached a settlement agreement in February. It included $3.3 million for all four men, and a sentence on the document where Paxton had to apologize for referring to whistleblowers as “rogue employees.”

But the settlement agreement was contingent on the Texas Legislature approving the funds – something that has not happened. The Republican-led House and Senate chambers adjourned the regular session in May without appropriating the money.

Now, the whistleblowers want the Supreme Court of Texas to lift the abatement and allow the lawsuit to move forward.

“After seven months and after the positions taken at the impeachment trial, there is no reason to believe a final settlement agreement is achievable at this point,” Monday’s filing with the Court reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.