Presidential foundations call for return to democratic values ahead of 2024 elections

In a first-of-its-kind joint statement released Thursday, the George W. Bush Presidential Center and 12 other presidential centers called for a nationwide commitment to democratic values ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

The Bush Center, home to the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas, issued a statement Thursday asking the American public and elected officials alike to play their part in creating a civil environment for political dialogue and democracy to thrive.

“As a diverse nation of people with different backgrounds and beliefs, democracy holds us together," the groups said. "We are a country rooted in the rule of law, where the protection of the rights of all people is paramount. At the same time, we live among our fellow citizens, underscoring the importance of compassion, tolerance, pluralism, and respect for others."

Cosigners include the LBJ Foundation in Austin, the Clinton Foundation, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and the Obama Presidential Center.

Presidential libraries and museums like these serve primarily to preserve historical materials and create educational exhibits and programs, according to the National Archives.

David J. Kramer, executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, called the joint statement a unique but necessary moment for the group, and a way to "step back from the day-to-day headlines."

“Debate and disagreement are fundamental to a democracy," Kramer said. "But doing so in a way that respects different views and treats each other in a civil manner — those are also critically important, too.”

The groups did not tie the statement to any specific political events, but it comes during an era of clear polarization in U.S. politics. Researchers have pointed to a lasting consequence of the strong partisanship that split the nation after the 2016 presidential election.

That sense of division once again rose to a fever pitch in 2020 as the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd made for another tense presidential election — one that eventually led to federal criminal charges for former president Donald Trump and more than 1,000 arrests of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Experts with the Bush Institute — the Presidential Center’s policy branch — have also offered policy guidance related to the Russia-Ukraine war, the importance of pluralism, the effect of U.S. democratic strength on foreign policy and the danger of disinformation.

Outside of big-picture political goals, Kramer stressed the importance of everyday Americans exercising their individual and community civic duties, whether it’s an election season or not.

“Everyone has a role to play,” Kramer said. “It can be from joining a local school board or being a city council member, running for office, joining the military, joining the government in other capacities. And so, there are many, many ways people can contribute.”

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

