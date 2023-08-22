Frisco man denies election fraud allegations in connection with 2022 Dallas County primary

A Frisco man charged with election fraud related to last year's Dallas County Democratic primaries claimed Monday he was innocent of the charges.

Alvin Green, 59, was arrested Wednesday in Dallas County and charged with election fraud, fraudulent use of identifying information and tampering with a governmental record, according to court records.

Green declined to answer specific questions but told KERA News he believed the charges were false.

"It will surely be proven in court, if not way before time," Green said. "Anything outside of that, my attorneys will be handling that."

According to court documents, Green allegedly falsified names and signatures in petitions for judicial candidates Mary Brown, Robert Alvarez, Melodee Armstrong, Graciela Olvera and Angel Mata in 2021. Green is also accused of knowingly notarizing false statements on Armstrong's petition, and transferring applicant information from one petition to another.

All petitioners except Mata were disqualified from the Dallas County Democratic primary election, but Brown won re-election as a write-in candidate in the general election.

Green could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of fraudulent use of identifying information, up to two years for tampering with a governmental record and six months confinement for election fraud, a Class A misdemeanor.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused his office from the case and appointed the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office as prosecutor pro tem in April.

"This is the criminal justice system working for the benefit of our citizens," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "The elections system, the integrity of it, must be protected."

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

