Fort Worth will begin moving into its new city hall next year. Here’s the updated schedule

Fort Worth will start moving into the former Pier 1 tower by the end of 2024, project leaders announced at an Aug. 15 work session.

The city departments will move in incrementally throughout 2024. It will take about six months to move all the city departments into the tower.

A moving vendor will be added in August to help coordinate the city’s transition, and project managers will start meeting with city departments in September to acquaint them with the new City Hall and the moving process. Finally, a new security system is expected to be commissioned in October.

The mayor and City Council are expected to start work on their new office on the 20th floor in January, said Tanyan Farley, project manager with Athenian Group.

Farley presented the updated timeline after receiving a long-awaited federal floodway permit, allowing the city to begin construction on the new City Council chambers, adjacent to the Pier 1 tower.

Farley showed council a video of a backhoe beginning work on the site of the City Council chambers. The construction team is starting initial site grading, by the end of month the next phase of construction will begin. Construction will start going upward in November.

The council chambers are expected to be completed for its first council meeting in winter of 2024.

Farley brought more good news to the council. The tenant currently occupying the 19th floor is moving out earlier than a 2029 lease term would have demanded. As a result, the floor will be available for city staff this fall, and the law department plans to use the floor.

Fort Worth Report A complete view of the planned location of each city department within the new City Hall.



Council will vote on the terms ending the tenant’s lease on Aug. 22. However, the 18th floor will be occupied by a tenant until 2025.

Floor 5 will be the home of one-stop-shop concept, which aims to create a single destination for permitting and development in the new City Hall.

Farley also addressed future food options at the new City Hall. There will be service via an interim cafeteria while construction on the council chambers is underway. Future plans include a subscription program to bring food into city hall as well as a food truck program.

Project leadership also intends to bring in a coffee vendor and enhanced vending machine offerings like salads and sandwiches.

Councilmember Elizabeth Beck asked about the permanent plan for the cafeteria. City keaders are still working to identify chains and local concepts that may find a home in the City Hall cafeteria, Farley said.

Beck requested giving priority to local vendors.

Farley also provided an update on minority business participation in the project. Both the architect and construction manager are slightly below the goal of 26% and 30%.

