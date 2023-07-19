Tarrant County considers partnership on law enforcement training center

Tarrant County commissioners heard updates on the future of a proposed law enforcement training center July 18, more than three months after approving a feasibility study on the subject.

Building a 60,900-square-foot facility would cost about $35 million, or $579.32 per foot, according to estimates presented to county commissioners July 18. The total project as proposed is budgeted at about $48 million.

Michael Amador, director of facilities management, showed renderings prepared by Komatsu Architecture Inc. of the building. He also showed an initial blueprint that included five 50-person classrooms, one 80-person classroom, a tactical village and a ‘skills pad.’ It did not include an auditorium, range or emergency vehicle operations track.

“The training academy to me is absolutely critical to the future,” commissioner Manny Ramirez said. “But I was disappointed when I saw $48 million and no range. Essentially, what we’re saying is we’re just going to replicate what we have now in a prettier skin. And I don’t think that solves all of the problems.”

Ramirez said the county has engaged in talks with other county partners over the past few weeks, including local academic institutions, about the possibility of partnering on a joint regional academy.

“Something where we could utilize space that already exists, academies that already exist, and build upon them and create the capacity for our sheriff’s office and accomplish the goal of professionalizing, creating a new recruiting pipeline, etcetera,” he said.

Komatsu has already gone to look at several sites that fit that profile, Ramirez said. County Judge Tim O’Hare said there have also been some initial discussions about placing the facility at Tarrant County Resource Connection, a 280-acre campus that provides health, employment and housing resources.

Amador laid out a timeline for proceeding with the project as currently budgeted. He said it would take up to 17 months from the issuance of a request for quotes to the procurement process, and another 18 to 22 months to finish construction of the building.

The county is also up against a federal deadline; it plans to use COVID-19 recovery funding for the project, and, by law, those funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Fort Worth Report / An initial blueprint of the proposed law enforcement training center.

Commissioners Roy Brooks and Alisa Simmons reiterated concerns about spending money on a new facility. Three existing law enforcement centers within 20 miles of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office train about 5,700 officers each year, according to previous reporting. In addition, Brooks said, he’s not convinced that this facility will attract candidates for the more than 200 vacant detention officer positions.

“We keep saying that this is going to help with recruitment or retention. We say that without any evidence that that is true,” Brooks said.

Simmons said she’s supportive of law enforcement, but creating a new facility won’t solve the problems facing the county. She cited ongoing concerns about jail staffing and conditions.

“I can talk till the cows come home, I ain’t got the votes up here,” she said. “This law enforcement academy is going to get approved. But the problems will still exist.”

