Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker files for reelection

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker made it official: She is running again.

So far, she faces three challengers: Ken Bowens, Jr., Alyson Kennedy and Jennifer Castillo.

The election is May 6.

Parker was elected in 2021 following longtime mayor Betsy Price’s decision to not run for re-election that year.

“I’ve really loved being mayor,” Parker said in an interview with CBS News DFW. “No two days are the same. Candidly, it’s been an adventure. Some days have been really hard. But I feel like I’m really hitting my stride, and I’m really thankful the voters have entrusted the last year and a half with me and I’m excited about what’s to come in 2023 and beyond.”

Parker was among the group of freshman council members who guided redistricting efforts last year, ultimately culminating in the creation of Districts 10 and 11 and the redrawing of several existing districts’ boundaries.

She has made education, equity and child care access mainstays of her time as mayor, in addition to combating crime. During her tenure as mayor, the City Council passed a budget that added 75 public safety staff positions, including police officers.

Candidates across all 11 districts are vying for seats on the council. Of the nine incumbents, eight have filed for reelection so far.

Two districts — 10 and 11 — will be filled for the first time, after the city council passed a redistricting map to establish them.

You may register to vote in the upcoming municipal election here.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.