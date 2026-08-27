© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go backpacking with a KERA photographer in the hills of Arkansas

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron CorningYfat Yossifor
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:42 AM CDT
Yffy Yossifor at Winding Stairs, a terraced rock formation on the Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Yffy Yossifor at Winding Stairs, a terraced rock formation on the Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.

Three hours from downtown Dallas sits what KERA News photographer Yfat Yossifor calls "a backpacker's dream."

The Ouachita National Forest in western Arkansas contains the longest loop trail in the state, the Eagle Rock Loop Trail, developed along century-old postal routes and wagon roads. Over about 30 miles, hikers can immerse themselves in creeks, climb ridges and enjoy beautiful views.

KERA News photographer and nature correspondent Yfat Yossifor went backpacking on the trail and captured her trip with NTX Now hosts Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To listen to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

What's the trail like?

Most of it is forest and kind of easy. You're following the river for the most part, and then you reach six different ridges in an eight mile stretch, so you're hiking up and down. Whoever created this trail originally did not believe in switchbacks. It's straight up the hill.

At every turn you have ridges or beautiful viewpoints or the creeks. You're just immersed in all of it.

I think the coolest part is the springs. You pass two or three different springs on this trail.

We did filter it, just in case, but it tastes — the only way I could describe it is it tastes clean, and fresh, and very cold.

View of the Little Missouri River from Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
View of the Little Missouri River from Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.

The draw of backpacking

I think for me, the appeal is the solitude and this chance of connecting with nature on a different level.

You're also very self-reliant, so you're learning about your own independence. You're learning about what you could do as a person while you're on this trail.

View from Eagle Rock Vista on the Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
View from Eagle Rock Vista on the Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.

Safety tips

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Environment & Nature KERA NewsKERA NewsEnvironment & Naturecamping
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
Related Content