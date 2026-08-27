Go backpacking with a KERA photographer in the hills of Arkansas

Three hours from downtown Dallas sits what KERA News photographer Yfat Yossifor calls "a backpacker's dream."

The Ouachita National Forest in western Arkansas contains the longest loop trail in the state, the Eagle Rock Loop Trail, developed along century-old postal routes and wagon roads. Over about 30 miles, hikers can immerse themselves in creeks, climb ridges and enjoy beautiful views.

KERA News photographer and nature correspondent Yfat Yossifor went backpacking on the trail and captured her trip with NTX Now hosts Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To listen to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

What's the trail like?

Most of it is forest and kind of easy. You're following the river for the most part, and then you reach six different ridges in an eight mile stretch, so you're hiking up and down. Whoever created this trail originally did not believe in switchbacks. It's straight up the hill.

At every turn you have ridges or beautiful viewpoints or the creeks. You're just immersed in all of it.

I think the coolest part is the springs. You pass two or three different springs on this trail.

We did filter it, just in case, but it tastes — the only way I could describe it is it tastes clean, and fresh, and very cold.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA View of the Little Missouri River from Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.

The draw of backpacking

I think for me, the appeal is the solitude and this chance of connecting with nature on a different level.

You're also very self-reliant, so you're learning about your own independence. You're learning about what you could do as a person while you're on this trail.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA View from Eagle Rock Vista on the Eagle Rock Loop trail in Arkansas.

Safety tips

Tell people where you're going

Bring a satellite communicator for when you don't have cell service

Check out the National Park Service's hiking advice

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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