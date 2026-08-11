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3 alligators shot in Fort Worth nature preserve, reward offered

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:30 AM CDT
In recent years, alligators have been spotted in Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake Worth, Lewisville Lake and the Trinity River.
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TXOGT offers a $1,000 reward after three alligators were shot in a Fort Wort wildlife preserve.

The illegal shooting of three alligators inside a Fort Worth nature preserve has sparked a state investigation — and a potential reward for information.

Two of the alligators were killed and abandoned, while the third survived, according to a social media post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which announced the $1,000 reward for information.

The department said a crossbow bolt was used to shoot at least one of the animals at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge in Lake Worth.

The other injuries could have been caused by a small firearm or crossbow, since the object used to kill them wasn't found, said Game Warden Mariah Hampton.

The three separate incidents occurred between the months of May and July, and it is not clear if they were related, Hampton said.

"I think there's separate incidences," Hampton said. "The thing is, we're just finding it all within that three-month span. It could be the same person. We're not ruling that out."

Hampton says while illegal animal killing cases are not rare, this is the first case like this she's seen.

“We found these three gators and I've only been here in Tarrant County for three years,” she said. “This is the first time that I'm hearing of something like this here in Tarrant County.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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Environment & Nature Texas Parks & Wildlife DepartmentalligatorAnimalshunting
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
See stories by Alexsis Jones
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