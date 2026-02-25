Palo Pinto Mountains State Park opens for visitors March 1

After years of preparation, Texas' newest state park will open and begin accepting visitors March 1.

Located about 75 miles west of Fort Worth, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is split between Stephens County and Palo Pinto County.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A fishing pier is being constructed on Tucker Lake on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park outside of Strawn.

“Texas doesn't have a ton of public land. Any additions we can make to that is worthwhile,” said James Adams, superintendent of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park. “Folks are really surprised when they get off at I-20 and they're in this sort of North Texas hill country, that people don't expect to see.”

The park is 4,871 acres of forested rolling hills, including 90-acre Tucker Lake, that provides water for the city of Strawn. There is a boat ramp, accessible kayak and canoe launch, accessible fishing pier and a day-use pavilion located around the lake.

Park superintendent James Adams walks through a pavilion to a scenic overview of rolling hills.

The park features 60 campsites — 10 equestrian sites, 25 RV sites, 12 walk-in sites and 13 backcountry sites that require a 2-mile hike to get to.

The park also includes 16 miles of multi-use trails that weave through the forest to the western edge of the park.

The 90-acre Tucker Lake features fishing pier, kayak and canoe launch and day-use pavilion.

“There's a lot of elevation change on the trails, which is really beautiful. You'll go from level with the lake to a couple hundred feet above it, looking down on it,” Adams said. “You can really get out here and feel like you're in the Wild West because you kind of are.”

Adams said Texas state parks have been inundated with people, especially since 2020, and the addition is great for visitors and local economy.

Texas Parks and Wildlife estimates about 100,000 visitors a year, while Strawn has a population of about 600.

Back in the mid 2000s, TPWD sold land at Eagle Mountain Lake and earmarked the money for a new state park to serve the same area.

In 2011, TPWD purchased the first 3,300 acres and purchased additional acres in following years to complete the park's current configuration. The city of Strawn donated 100 acres around the lake with a 99-year lease on the land underneath the lake, Adams said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Workers put the finishing touches on signage Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park.

The park sits on ranching land that also has a rich history with the Texas and Pacific Railroad. There are sites in the park that showcase its history, including a rock oven built in 1880 to bake bread to feed the workers that built the railroad.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An accessible kayak and canoe launch is constructed on Tucker Lake.

Adams grew up in Mineral Wells and is excited to show off his region to everyone.

“We've not opened the park in quite a while, and so we're all excited to do it. Excited to see how it goes. And maybe a little anxious, too.”

The visitor center is completed at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park.