Homelessness climbs 33% in Denton County since 2024, according to local United Way data

Data from United Way of Denton County’s latest annual homelessness point-in-time Count reports an approximately 33% increase in the number of Denton County without housing.

Each year, United Way of Denton County conducts the PIT count by sending out volunteers all over the county to collect data. Olivia Mata-Williams, chief programs officer for the nonprofit, noted that this is not comprehensive data but instead a rough overview based on a single day.

Volunteers collected data including race and ethnicity, health conditions and whether or not individuals were currently staying in a shelter.

This year, 408 of those counted were sheltered. Mata-Williams said that due to extreme weather in January, people that may usually sleep outside, in camps or in other locations had greater access to shelter.

Sheltered individuals were found at the Denton Community Shelter operated by Our Daily Bread Together With Monsignor King Outreach Center, Giving Grace, Denton County Friends of the Family and other organizations.

Out of the individuals counted, 103 were children. Mata-Williams emphasized that all of the children were in shelters.

The PIT results include data related to race and ethnicity. For instance, about 27% of locals without housing are Black — Black people make up only 11% of Denton County’s total population.

“This isn’t exclusive to Denton County,” Mata-Williams said. “This is a nationwide callout.”

Additionally, about 36% of individuals experiencing homelessness reported one or more ongoing condition such as a physical or developmental disability, chronic health condition, serious mental illness and more.

Mata-Williams said that the PIT count would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“It doesn’t happen without the community,” she said. “Whether it’s volunteering your time, volunteering resources or reposting on social media. All of those things help.”

Near the end of the report, United Way of Denton County laid out strategic plans for combating homelessness countywide. These include increasing supportive services, finding new sources of funding and engaging with the community at large.

Mata-Williams said the organization has focused on developing relationships with property owners and landlords to find more housing opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. She said that having a stable place to live can help stabilize other aspects of a person’s life.

“Being housed is the easiest way to keep a job,” she said. “It’s the easiest [way] to live. Everything is tied to that. When I think about people who’ve had success stories ... it really brings tears to [my] eyes.”