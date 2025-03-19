Denton County’s wind advisory extended through Wednesday night

A high-wind advisory has been extended for Denton County through Wednesday at 9 p.m., and the National Weather Service forecasts a cold front is on the way.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph were expected to blow over all of North and Central Texas, the NWS reports.

Northwest winds will usher in a cold front Wednesday night, and low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

Low temperatures will remain in the mid-40s on Thursday night and upper 40s on Friday night before returning to the lower 60s on Saturday night.

The high winds could make driving difficult, the NWS warns, especially for high-profile vehicles like 18-wheelers.

The NWS recommends that drivers maintain distance from high-profile vehicles that could topple over. It also recommends that drivers take caution driving over bridges or overpasses during high winds.

Small tree limbs could break and clutter roadways or cause property damage. Lightweight items like trash cans or lawn furniture may also be blown over.

These strong winds can also create overpowering waves on Denton County’s lakes. The NWS advises boaters to use extra caution before setting sail.

Fire danger

Because of the wind and low humidity, fire danger in North Texas is “very high” on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports.

Wildfires will spread rapidly and can quickly increase in intensity under these conditions.

Outdoor burning was prohibited in unincorporated Denton County on Tuesday. The county announces each morning if burning is permitted or not on its burn control webpage.

Many cities, such as Denton, prohibit outdoor burning year round. Check with local authorities before burning.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday, when the region’s fire danger level will drop to moderate.

