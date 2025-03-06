Advocates ask North Texas residents to reduce carbon footprint as ozone season starts

As North Texas enters its months-long ozone season, environmental advocates are offering ways residents can reduce their impact.

Chris Klaus, manager of air quality programs at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said the region has already exceeded federal air quality standards.

According to NCTCOG, vehicles, construction equipment, trains and aircraft account for more than half of emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone.

Klaus suggested people can cut their personal carbon footprint by ridesharing, carpooling, and filling up cars with gas at night instead of the morning since residual emissions add to the smog. He also recommends using electric lawn mowers and leaf blowers instead of gas-powered models.

“Be alert and be vigilant in terms of what you what you can do or consider,” he said. “Not everything will work for everybody.”

Dallas wanted to ban gas-powered lawn equipment but had to scrap those plans under a 2023 state law preventing municipalities from restricting the “use, sale, or lease of an engine based on its fuel source.”

The region’s 10 counties have exceeded the federal standard for air quality for years. That means the smog, or ozone layer that accumulates, can cause health problems, including coughing, throat irritation, lung pain and an increase in asthma attacks. It is especially dangerous for the elderly and young children.

If by 2027 the region isn’t below exceedance that could mean political sanctions and penalties on businesses, which Klaus said could drive prices up for consumers.

Some North Texas cities are taking steps to tackle pollution – Dallas and Denton have both approved rebate programs for people who purchase electric landscaping tools instead of gasoline-operated machines.

“We've made significant progress,” said Dallas City Council Member Kathy Stewart, who chairs the parks, trails and environment committee. “There's still much work to be done to reduce ozone and pollution in our region."

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .