80-plus degrees in February? It's not uncommon for North Texas

North Texas could see near-record high temperatures on Saturday, but the forecasted 84 degree weather isn’t unusual for February.

Monique Sellers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said fluctuations like this are normal.

Last February the NWS recorded a high of 96 degrees on Feb. 25, 1904, and last year temperatures reached 94 degrees on Feb. 26.

"You start to think of February still as a winter month, and technically it still is,” she said. “But down in Texas, winter has kind of a wide spread for what you can see.”

Screenshot / National Weather Service North Texas has seen its share of February highs in the 80s and even 90s in past years.

The area could see a roughly 30-degree drop in temperatures into Sunday as a cold front moves north. Sunday’s high is forecasted around 54 degrees.

“February in particular and March begins to feel like a transition month,” Sellers said. “You see those cold fronts come through every once in a while, drop temperatures down.”

She said the recent warm weather doesn’t mean the area will experience a wetter or dryer spring.

"This is very much just in line with how climate actually works,” she said.

