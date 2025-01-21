Dallas adds environmental justice to list of city's equity measurements

The city of Dallas is expanding its focus on environmental justice as part of its broader equity efforts.

City leaders last week announced the addition to the Equity Indicators Report.

“It's very clear that we can't get to equity without focusing on environmental justice and what that means for all of our residents,” said Lindsey Wilson, Dallas director of equity and inclusion.

At the 6th Annual Equity Indicators Symposium Friday, a panel discussion featured local and national speakers exploring how equity in Dallas is evolving, specifically through the lens of environmental justice. The city revisited feedback from 2019, collected from environmental commissions, elected officials, and residents, to elevate environmental justice as a standalone theme in the report.

Recent initiatives in Dallas reflect this focus, including projects like mapping urban heat islands to address overheating in downtown areas and planting trees to create a cooler, more livable city.

“People will be able to breathe with plenty more trees,” said Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins. “Meaning, put a tree so some folks can have opportunities to walk in safe places and get that type of exercise.”

Other indicators include public health, education and neighborhoods and infrastructure. Local nonprofits such as Forest Forward were spotlighted for their work in revitalizing South Dallas.

“Last year, we, along with the bondholders, distributed close to $90 million back into Dallas,” said Vicki Allen, CIO of The Dallas Foundation. “That is an honor to be able to be part of what keeps me excited.”

The Equity Indicator Report not only informs policy recommendations but also details how city departments deliver daily services and allocate resources.

“Events like today not only allow us to collaborate with each other, but also to lean into the efforts that are already happening to close gaps and better understand what we need to do as a city,” Wilson said.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .