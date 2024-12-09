New North Texas state park aims for 2025 opening. But construction could push it

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park would mark North Texas’ first new state park in 25 years. But residents will have to sit tight a bit longer before it opens its gates.

The land slated to become the state park was first acquired by the state in 2011. The nearly 5,000-acre park was originally intended to launch a soft opening in late 2023 as part of the parks system’s centennial celebration, but construction delays made that impossible. A 2025 opening is the goal, but Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say people should be mindful of more possible pushbacks due to construction.

“Currently, the goal is to have a partial opening of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in 2025,” a parks spokesperson said in a statement. Officials are working to provide a more concrete date as the department assesses the possibility of delays, the spokesperson said.

Construction was also an issue for the state park in 2023, according to previous Report coverage. Delays in early 2023 were brought about by long lead times on construction materials, among other factors, state parks officials said at the time.

The park’s features pending completion included road pavements, camp sites, day use areas and the construction of public buildings.

About 75 miles west of Fort Worth, the land first came into the state’s possession in 2011, about three years after a bar shooting in the nearby town of Mingus resulted in a settlement worth 1,000 acres. The acreage was signed over to the victim’s father in a wrongful death lawsuit. At the same time, parks officials were in search of a site within an hour’s drive of Fort Worth.

Purchase of the state park was made possible through a combination of private and public funding, including $12.5 million in state appropriations, $13 million from the Texas Department of Transportation, and at least $9 million from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

The new state park covers 4.7 miles on Palo Pinto Creek in the Cross Timbers and Prairies ecological region, featuring several 1,400-foot peaks, Tucker Lake and two creeks surrounded by a plethora of flora and fauna. Guests are welcome to hike, mountain bike, camp and fish on the park grounds.

Parks officials hope Palo Pinto will not only serve as a valuable recreational spot but also invigorate the region through visitors’ economic impact and contributions. About 75,000 visitors are expected to visit the park annually.

Nicole Lopez is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.