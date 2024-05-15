Fort Worth sewage sludge fertilizer blamed for poisoning animals, land in lawsuit

Inside Fort Worth’s December 2022 grand opening of a wastewater treatment plant, the mood was celebratory.

After years of controversy and a $59 million state loan, city officials were seeing the fruits of their labor: a facility capable of taking in tons of sewage sludge and turning it into dry fertilizer pellets for distribution across North Texas.

The fertilizer, known as biosolids, previously attracted complaints from residents in rural areas around Fort Worth who experienced “horrendous” odors around sites where the fertilizer was applied. Synagro took over the city’s biosolids processing operations in 2020, committing to create a dry product rather than a wetter, smellier cakelike material.

Once Synagro started applying the new fertilizer to farmland two years later, city staff heard nothing negative from customers, Fort Worth water director Chris Harder said.

“As far as resident complaints, we don’t get any of those complaints anymore,” Harder told the Report at the facility in far east Fort Worth, near Euless.

Matthew Sgroi / Fort Worth Report Fort Worth City Council members, including Gyna Bivens, Alan Blaylock, Carlos Flores and Jared Williams, helped cut the ribbon for Fort Worth’s new biosolids processing facility in December 2022. Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke stands at right.

Four weeks later, on Dec. 29, Johnson County environmental crimes investigator Dana Ames received a report from a man in Grandview. Piles of smoking biosolids fertilizer on his neighbor’s land were making it difficult for residents to breathe, he said.

All the fish in one resident’s pond died after a neighbor applied biosolids, according to apresentation Ames later gave to Johnson County commissioners. The resident suspected the fertilizer, produced by Synagro at Fort Worth’s biosolids processing facility, was the root cause of health problems experienced by his family and animals.

“It was not just one of those nauseating smells — this was a smell that was creating breathing issues,” Ames said in a recent interview. “It’s not steam, it’s smoke. That’s what ended up elevating this to a criminal investigation.”

The call from Grandview, about 37 miles south of Fort Worth, kicked off a flurry of lab testing, legal action and media attention surrounding biosolids and the “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, they contain. Researchers have found PFAS in treated wastewater and biosolids because treatment plants receive discharges from industrial and commercial businesses that use the substances.

In February, using findings from Ames’ criminal investigation, a group of five Johnson County residents filed a civil lawsuit against Synagro. They argue the company is liable for the deaths of animals and health issues allegedly caused by the biosolids fertilizer it produced in Fort Worth.

Matthew Sgroi / Fort Worth Report A “digested sludge” pipe juts up into the biosolids processing facility’s roofing. This sludge is mostly liquid, but through processing, the liquid is removed.

Lab testing determined there were high enough concentrations of PFAS in soil, water and animals to kill wildlife and poison humans, according to the lawsuit. The Environmental Protection Agency has said there is no safe level of human exposure to some PFAS chemicals but does not regulate the substances in biosolids, as the agency does for drinking water.

“It’s scary, and I think our clients are hopeful there will be some relief for them, but they are looking at having to abandon their farms and potentially euthanize all their animals, which is extremely emotional and hard to face,” Mary Whittle, an attorney representing the farmers, told WFAA.

A Synagro spokesperson denied all allegations, which they called “unproven and novel.” None of the plaintiffs themselves used Synagro products, and the biosolids applied to the nearby property met all EPA and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, the spokesperson said.

“As a matter of fact, without any response from Synagro, the plaintiffs have already amended the complaint to drastically reduce the concentrations of PFAS alleged in the complaint when it was originally filed,” the Synagro representative said.

Fort Worth responds to lawsuit against Synagro

The group of five Johnson County farmers are far from the first Texans to complain about the negative impact of biosolids on their quality of life and land. But the combination of a county criminal investigation and civil lawsuit is breaking new ground in the fight over how government officials should regulate PFAS, a large group of synthetic chemicals that appear in food packaging, drinking water, firefighting foam and household products.

Because PFAS accumulate in the environment and people’s bodies rather than break down, they are often known as “forever chemicals.” Exposure to high levels of PFAS has been linked to developmental delays in children, increased risk of some cancers, decreased fertility and reduced ability to fight infections, among other effects.

The nonprofit watchdog organization Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, which assisted Ames’ office with scientific testing and analysis, called the Johnson County suit “the first in what may be a tidal wave of product liability lawsuits” against biosolids manufacturers. Fort Worth is not named as a party in the lawsuit.

In a statement, Fort Worth water department spokesperson Mary Gugliuzza said biosolids reuse has been encouraged by state and federal environmental regulators who see its benefits for agriculture and diverting waste from landfills.

“Land application of Fort Worth biosolids must comply with all applicable state and federal biosolids rules, which have been designed to protect both the public and the environment,” Gugliuzza said.

Neither Gugliuzza nor Synagro responded to questions about what the lawsuit would mean for their partnership at the biosolids processing facility or the future application of biosolids in Johnson County and North Texas. Fort Worth is also in the process of addressing high PFAS levels in its drinking water, as required by new federal regulations.

Matthew Sgroi / Fort Worth Report The Village Creek Biosolids Processing Facility, and its 150,000-pound drum dryer stood tall the morning of Dec. 1, 2022 during the facility’s grand opening. The drum dryer, which was shipped from Graz, Austria, is 14 feet in diameter and 52 feet tall.

Johnson County officials push for PFAS policy change

Johnson County is a leading recipient of Fort Worth’s biosolids, with farmers buying 10,781 tons of fertilizer between 2019 and 2020 — about 37% of the total tonnage that Fort Worth produced during that time period, the most of any county. City staff previously said biosolids fertilizer is in high demand due to the cheaper price and greater nutritional benefits in comparison to commercial fertilizer.

Since he was elected to the Johnson County Commissioners Court in 2015, Larry Woolley has fielded complaints about biosolids. Over the years, he’s raised concerns about noxious odors and, at one point, asked Fort Worth to stop applying biosolids until the city could determine the fertilizer wasn’t spreading COVID-19.

If it were up to Woolley, counties across Texas would have the ability to reject or ban the fertilizer. But PFAS will still enter the water supply if another county allows biosolids application, Woolley said.

Permanent legislative change will be necessary to alter the status quo, he said, and Woolley plans to lobby the state Legislature ahead of next year’s session. Other states have imposed stricter regulations on biosolids, with Maine becoming the first state to ban the fertilizer, in 2022.

“There’s got to be some empowerment, either of counties or of accountability and (companies) being held to a higher standard with (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality),” Woolley said. “And that comes from legislative impact.”

He’s hopeful the new spotlight on Johnson County’s investigation will lead to meaningful conversations with elected officials, including Fort Worth leaders.

“Not only do we have concerns, but our concerns are backed up with hard data now,” Woolley said. “We’ve never had that in the past.”

Woolley anticipates counties will be more proactive in filing litigation against government agencies and contractors. Johnson County commissioners discussed biosolids litigation during their May 13 executive session. The criminal investigation into the December 2022 incident also remains open.

Ames and Woolley are scheduled to give presentations about biosolids to county officials across Texas this year. With the amount of available evidence about the impact of PFAS on humans and the environment, government officials have a duty to respond, Ames said.

The EPA plans to complete its risk assessment for two PFAS “forever chemicals” in biosolids by the end of 2024, which will help the agency determine if regulations are appropriate. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, the same group that conducted lab testing for Johnson County, has accused the EPA of neglecting its legal obligations to regulate PFAS in biosolids.

The business-as-usual approach by “big government,” including federal and state agencies, has failed Johnson County residents in this case, Ames said. Local officials will make the difference in preventing future harm, Ames said.

“We’ve all been let down, every single one of us,” Ames said. “Whether or not everybody knew about PFAS a year ago, we know about them now. We know an awful lot about them, and we have to act. So, even though it’s been loosely regulated, I don’t believe for a single solitary minute it’s going to remain that way.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.