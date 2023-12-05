Saginaw latest North Texas city to opt out of billion-dollar 'forever chemicals' settlements

Saginaw is the latest North Texas city to opt out of two class action lawsuit settlements with companies that released so-called "forever chemicals" into public water systems.

Chemical manufacturers 3M and DuPont both reached settlements earlier this year for releasing pollutants known as PFAS into drinking water, soil, food packaging and more.

PFAS break down slowly and can build up in people and animals over time, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The U.S. Geological Survey found PFAS in at least 45% of U.S. tap water.

3M's settlement amount makes up a $10.3 billion fund. DuPont's settlement is a $1.2 billion fund.

However, municipalities across the United States have pushed back against the settlement amounts, saying the funds are not enough.

On Saturday, the Saginaw City Council voted to opt out of the multi-billion dollar settlements. They join Fort Worth and Dallas,both of which voted to opt out in November.

By rejecting the settlement agreements, the cities are able to pursue further litigation against the two companies — which would not be allowed if they agreed on the settlement, Saginaw spokesman Pedro Zambrano said.

As of Monday, Saginaw City Council has not received staff direction on its next steps for litigation, Zambrano said.

Municipalities had until Monday to opt out of the DuPont settlement and have until Dec. 11 to opt out of the 3M settlement.