Hazardous weather, increased fire danger this week in Denton County

The summer heat keeps sizzling in Denton County with no signs of stopping. This week, the National Weather Service has issued not only an excessive heat warning but also warned of a low chance for storms overnight and an increased risk for grass fires.

Denton County, along with many others in the area, was issued an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values were up to 112 and the temperature reached over 100 degrees.

The extreme heat combined with high humidity increased the potential of heat-related illness for any who had to brave the outdoors.

Monday night’s forecast indicated a slight chance of thunderstorms at 20% before 10 p.m. and again after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday through Sunday, triple-digit temperatures and dangerously high heat index values are still in the forecast. This, again, continues the potential for heat-related illnesses each afternoon. Additionally, with the hot, dry and breezy weather, Denton County will see critical fire weather conditions on these days.

So far, a red flag warning is in effect from until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Denton County, indicating increased fire danger.

Fire prevention

Denton County has seen two grass fires during the hot and dry conditions of the past two weeks, although neither impacted any nearby structures or had reports of injuries.

The first, on July 28, burned 10 acres of land near South Bonnie Brae Street and Roselawn Drive in Denton. Another fire last Thursday burned 72 acres near U.S. Highway 380 and Jackson Road in Krum.

Open burning is still prohibited in Denton County as of Monday afternoon. The burn ban has been in effect since July 25.

“We’re just asking residents to please be vigilant and cognizant of trying to keep our firefighters from going out,” said Eric Hutmacher, Denton County’s Office of Emergency Management director, in a previous interview. “We want residents to be vigilant in mitigating wildland threats and making sure we’re doing simple things ... just mitigating factors.”

Officials warn against welding, cutting and hot work outdoors. Sparks from the work could hit dry grasses and quickly spread into a fire. Similarly, people are advised to properly dispose of cigarette butts and tighten any loose chains on trailers.

If you’re cooking with a grill, Hutmacher warned against dumping hot coals on the ground. Experts suggest dunking coals in water until fully cooled.

Heat-related illness prevention

Heat-related illnesses can vary from mild to life-threatening. Knowing the symptoms and risk factors can aid in prevention.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of heatstroke include a high body temperature or 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; and fainting.

Those suffering from heat cramps might experience heavy sweating during exercise and muscle pain or spasms.

A sunburn consists of painful, red and warm skin and possible blisters on the skin. A heat rash looks like red clusters of small blisters similar to pimples. These usually appear on the neck, chest, groin or in elbow creases.

Risk factors

Young children and those over 65 are more at risk of heat-related illness. Excessive weight can also affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.

Additionally, certain medications and illegal drugs can affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated or maintain a safe core temperature.

What to do

For milder conditions, such as sunburn, heat rash or heat cramps, Medical City Denton recommends ceasing activity for several hours, seeking shade or air conditioning and hydrating with electrolytes. In the case of a sunburn, apply moisturizing lotion and avoid breaking the blisters. For heat rash, keep the area dry and use powder, such as baby powder, to soothe the rash.

For more serious conditions, such as heat exhaustion, medical attention might be necessary if symptoms persist or worsen after one hour. Medical City recommends the same actions to treat heat exhaustion.

Heatstroke is the most serious illness and requires immediate emergency treatment, the hospital reports. A person with heatstroke could experience confusion, seizures or coma. After calling 911, move the person into the shade or air conditioning and use any means necessary to cool them until help arrives.