Dallas skatepark turns into a zero-waste community hub

Tucked in a small, crumbling street between warehouses, 4DWN doesn’t seem like much from outside the gates.
Inside, it's a colorful, imaginative space for skating, arts and community.
Despite being surrounded by food distribution warehouses, 4DWN is located in a part of town classified as a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A food desert is defined by areas that are low-income that lack access to stores selling healthy and affordable food.
During the pandemic, 4DWN began a weekly food distribution to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity.
“We rescue the food, divert it away from the landfill where it really causes hard of harm to the environment and distribute it back to the food desert where it can do a multitude of good things,” Co-founder Rob Cahill said.
The group sees their work as a combination of food justice and environmentalism.
One of the ways 4DWN focuses on the environment is by being a zero-waste facility.
