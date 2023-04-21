Earth Day events in North Texas

This Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, and groups across North Texas are celebrating. Here's how.

Arlington

The city of Arlington invites folks to make and fly their own kite during the city’s Earth Day celebration starting at 9 a.m. Participants will gather in Bob Cooke Park for a picnic. Registration is $5.

Burleson

Russell Farm Art Center is hosting Burleson’s Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can join in the interactive “Wildlife on the Move” presentation, go on a guided bird walk, learn about ancient plants and animals, create a picture frame and learn to compost. Attendees will take home a free plant, and the first 50 kids will get a goodie bag. The event is free and open to the public.

Dallas



Earth Day Expo is the world’s largest green gathering, stretching April 21-23. More than 177,000 attendees, 700 exhibitors, 400 speakers and 2,000 conferences coalesce at Fair Park to celebrate the Earth. Visitors can choose from hundreds of events to attend, ranging from film screenings, alternative fuel showcases, workshops and more. The event is free, but conference participants need to buy tickets in advance to reserve a seat.

Bonton Farms is looking for volunteers who aren't afraid of manual labor and getting some dirt under their nails. Volunteers will be asked to harvest and prune produce, water trees and plant new crops. The day of service goes from 1-3 p.m. and is followed by drinks and time to socialize and network. Serve & Social participants are asked to register in advance.

Nature and yoga lovers are invited to come together at Cedar Ridge Preserve for Grounding with Gaia: community meditation, yoga and hiking. The event is family-friendly and encourages four-legged family members to come out to enjoy the hike too. Tickets are by donation, and all proceeds benefit the Preserve.

Cause-oriented band, Nova Pangea, is celebrating Earth Day with a parade and drum circle at White Rock Lake. The free, friendly-family event invites participants to bring their drums or prepare music to share during the open mic session.

Fort Worth



The Southside Community Garden invites folks to help sow a community garden. Expert instruction is provided, and beginners are welcome. Register in advance for the exact address.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's annual Earth Day celebration is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local educators and scientists will share the importance of long-term ecological sustainability through hands-on activities.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden's Spring Japanese Festival kicks off on Saturday. The Garden invites folks to celebrate the beauty of Japanese culture, view cultural demonstrations and enjoy bonsai trees and blooming flowers in the Japanese Garden.

If you want to carry your festivities into the night, check out Jazz Meets Earth Day at the Warehouse DFW. The event will feature live jazz music and vendors selling organic goods. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets should be pre-purchased.

Frisco

The itcy of Frisco is hosting its annual Clean It & Green It event from 8-11 a.m. The cleanup event focuses on beautifying the community by removing litter from public areas. The event is open to households and individuals. Participants will be assigned a location and provided with gloves, bags, hand sanitizer and — while supplies last — a free T-shirt.

Garland

Spring Creek Forest Preserve is partnering with the Blackland Chapter of the Native Prairies Association of Texas and Dana Wilson to educate the community on cultivating native Texas plants from seed. Following the talk, folks are invited to participate in a plant and seed swap. The Earth Day Seed & Plant Swap is free and open to the public.

Hurst

The Awareness Project DFW is hosting a free Earth Day Block Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They welcome food donations, monetary contributions, and volunteers. Participants can expect vendors, environmental organizations, food trucks and entertainment.

Mansfield