White Rock Lake in Dallas will be treated with pesticides after discovery of poisonous plant

The plant is described as a "violent convulsant" if ingested, but skin contact can also cause a reaction.

Water Hemlock has been discovered near the lakefront at White Rock, which is a popular spot for joggers, cyclists, and families. The poisonous plant is growing where people could inadvertently come into contact with it, according to Dallas Parks and Recreation.

Officials are urging visitors to be aware and avoid the plant.

"[Water Hemlock] has small clusters of white flowers in an umbrella formation. The plant may resemble common yarrow or cow parsnip that are also in the carrot/parsley family," according to a Dallas Parks and Recreation press release.

It can grow between half a meter to one meter in height. Anyone who thinks they've come in contact with the toxic plant is urged to call poison control. Symptoms can begin in as little as 10 minutes from exposure.

Dallas Parks and Recreation says "a licensed Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator will treat areas where the plant is growing. The herbicide that will be used is Rodeo (a.i. glyphosate) and is approved for use near aquatic environments such as White Rock Lake."

Got a tip? Email Courtney Collins at Ccollins@kera.org. You can follow Courtney on Twitter @courtneylc82.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.