How Taylor Sheridan is reshaping Fort Worth, beyond his hit television shows

The creator of "Yellowstone," "1883," "1923," and other hit series has transformed Fort Worth into something much bigger than a filming location.

"What Taylor Sheridan has done in Fort Worth is, he's come and bought real estate and invested," Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Bud Kennedy explains. "He's actually become one of the two top developers in the Stockyards."

Rather than simply leasing locations, Kennedy says Sheridan has woven his business interests into his productions. The properties, horses and even ranchland featured in his shows become part of an ecosystem that supports both filmmaking and long-term development.

"I think he took what he grew up with in Fort Worth and has made it like he always wanted it to be," Kennedy says. "The fact that he can use it for a set is just a bonus."

Sheridan has also made North Texas a production hub. His studio at Alliance Airport is now the second-largest film studio between the East and West coasts, allowing productions that appear to take place across the country to be filmed right here in Texas.

After discovering Sheridan's work, many fans want to experience those places in person, helping turn Fort Worth into a bigger tourism destination.

That connection appears to be paying off, literally.

"Something like 37% of the visitors to Fort Worth last year said they came because they saw it on television," Kennedy said. "All of Fort Worth is now a sound stage for Taylor Sheridan's shows."

Sheridan's television work draws comparisons to the legacy of "Dallas" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," though his productions have gone a step further by helping fuel an economic renaissance in the Stockyards through new hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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