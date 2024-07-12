Houston power outages: 870,000 CenterPoint customers without power Friday, four days after Beryl

More than 870,000 Houston area CenterPoint customers were still facing power outages four days after Hurricane Beryl’s impact, according to the company’s outage tracker.

Chances of rain in Houston on Friday and Saturday could lead to potential delays in storm recovery efforts.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely during the afternoon as temperatures rise throughout the day, according to Space City Weather.

High temperatures on Friday will range from 90 to the lower 90s.

In a press release Thursday night, CenterPoint Energy officials said power will be restored to 80% of impacted customers by the end of Sunday.

At its peak, more than 2.2 million Houston area CenterPoint customers were without power this week. Power has so far been restored to more than 1 million customers.

The company also said it will provide estimated restoration dates for all customers impacted by the storm on Friday.

“In areas with significant structural damage, customers could experience prolonged outages, while crews work to install thousands of new distribution poles and new overhead conductors, as well as other critical electrical equipment,” according to the company.

CenterPoint is working to position mobile generators at cooling centers, hospitals, senior living facilities and water treatment plants.

A CenterPoint executive told Public Utility Commission leaders Thursday that roughly half a million customers will still not have power restored before next week.

The worst-hit areas in Houston and Brazoria, Galveston and Matagorda counties will require more time for power restorations.

“Our first priority is getting the lights back on,” Lynnae Wilson, a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday evening. “At the same time, we have seen firsthand the devastation our neighbors are facing and our commitment to the community goes beyond restoration efforts.”

In Fort Bend County, more than 52,000 residents remain without power.

Parts of Missouri City, Sienna and the Riverstone neighborhood were particularly hard hit. Many people in these areas still do not have electricity.

County Judge KP George says CenterPoint crews are on the ground working in these neighborhoods.

"There are numerous trees uprooted and powerlines uprooted, transformers got blown out,” he said.

Natalie Weber contributed to this report.