ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve power as heatwave grips state

Texans are being asked to voluntarily conserve power on Tuesday afternoon as the state's power grid operator works to ensure there's no stress on the system.

ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice Tuesday morning asking for people to reduce their electricity usage from 4 – 8 p.m. because of "extreme heat & forecasted record demand."

It's all part of an effort to keep the lights and air conditioning on during a heatwave gripping most of the state. But the grid operator says it is not in emergency operations.

"Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so," ERCOT said.

Meteorologists expect the heat index in Houston to be above 110 degrees and the actual temperature to be at or hit 100 degrees.

