Republican Rick Barnes wins race for Tarrant County tax assessor-collector position

Republican Rick Barnes has won the race for Tarrant County tax assessor-collector, according to unofficial results from the Tarrant County Elections Administration with all vote centers reporting.

Incumbent Republican Wendy Burgess, who was first elected to the position in 2018, lost a primary challenge from Barnes in March. As a result, Barnes faced off against Democrat KC Chowdhury, a businessman and former American Airlines worker who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Barnes received 55.54% of the vote compared to Chowdhury’s 44.46%.

Barnes, the former Tarrant County Republican Party chair, was the fundraising heavyweight in the race. Campaign finance reports show he raised more than $47,000 since July, while Chowdhury has not received any campaign contributions throughout his campaign.

The tax assessor-collector is responsible for calculating property tax rates, collecting property taxes and issuing car registrations and licenses. The holder of this office also serves as a voting member of the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors.

At a debate hosted by the Fort Worth Report in February, Barnes said he would lower taxes by limiting property value appraisals to every three years, and limiting the amount a property’s value can be raised at one time to 5%.

Three candidates for the Tarrant Appraisal District’s board of directors ran on the same platform, and ultimately passed an amended version of that plan once in office. Some lawmakers and experts have questioned whether the changes are legal under the Texas tax code.

Chowdhury does not have a campaign website and has not responded to requests for comment during his campaign. Chowdhury previously ran as a Democrat in Texas House District 93. His campaign’s Facebook page can be found here.