Here's how to recycle your campaign yard signs in Dallas

Now that the Nov. 5 election is over, all of those campaign yard signs we’ve been seeing for months will need to come down.

Signs have to be removed within 10 days of an election – but instead of throwing them away, the city of Dallas is encouraging residents to recycle them.

Corrugated plastic signs -- the ones that feel sturdy and rigid -- can be brought to one of three transfer stations to be recycled now through Nov. 30. These signs can’t be placed in residential blue recycling roll carts, as they may damage the city’s automated sorting machines. Metal stakes can also be taken to a transfer station.

Some cardboard signs, however, can be placed in a blue roll cart for recycling. The cardboard signs that are coated in plastic cannot be recycled, and the city recommends repurposing them or disposing of them.

Plastic film signs -- the ones that feel like thick plastic bags -- can be recycled at retail locations that accept plastic bags, such as grocery stores.

Here is a list of the recycling centers and hours of operation:

Northwest (Bachman) Transfer Station

9500 Harry Hines Boulevard

Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Northeast (Fair Oaks) Transfer Station

7677 Fair Oaks Avenue

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Southwest (Westmoreland) Transfer Station

4610 S. Westmoreland Road

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .