Hava Johnston challenges incumbent Rep. Jared Patterson for House District 106

Voters will decide in November to elect Democrat Hava Johnston or reelect Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, to represent District 106 in the Texas House of Representatives.

District 106 covers northeast and east Denton County, stretching from Sanger to Aubrey, to Krugerville and west Frisco and The Colony.

Candidates running to represent Denton County residents were offered the opportunity to share their responses to specific questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle. By Tuesday afternoon, Patterson had not returned completed responses.

Patterson, who was elected to the District 106 seat in 2018, calls himself as a “full-spectrum conservative who champions fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, life” and Texas’ “fierce spirit of independence.”

During his time in the House, Patterson sees his career highlight as the 2023 passing of the READER Act, regulating books in Texas school libraries, as well as his involvement in constitutional carry of firearms and the Texas Heartbeat Act, which restricts abortions after six weeks.

Johnston, a first-time candidate, has focused her campaign on increasing funding in public schools, expanding access to Medicaid and supporting small businesses.

The following candidate profile, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidate, has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Early voting continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5, with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about Election Day, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Hava Johnston

Age: 51

Birthplace: Las Vegas, New Mexico

Years lived in Denton County: 12

Education: Collin College, 1993, small business management

Professional experience : Realtor and small business owner

Website: www.hava106.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Texas House of Representatives, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

The top priorities for the Texas House should be fully funding public education, expanding health care access and ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with growth. If elected, I will fight for increased teacher pay, better school resources, and opposition to school voucher programs that divert funds from public education. I’ll support Medicaid expansion to improve access to affordable health care and reduce the burden on local hospitals. Additionally, I’ll advocate for smart investments in roads, water and public services to address the rapid growth in Denton County. I’ll actively engage with residents to ensure our district’s unique needs are prioritized at the state level.

During a time when there is a lot of partisan division, both nationally and locally, what is your plan for working collaboratively with all members of the House of Representatives?

While partisanship may run high, I believe the key to effective leadership lies in finding common ground. I plan to focus on issues that impact all Texans — like infrastructure, public safety and education — where collaboration is both possible and necessary. I’ll actively seek out Republican colleagues who share similar priorities, working across the aisle on legislation that benefits all residents. My goal is to build relationships based on respect and shared interests, leaving room for compromise where possible while standing firm on core principles when necessary.

District 106 covers a very demographically diverse group of citizens — how do you plan to represent all of them?

District 106’s diversity is a strength, and my goal is to ensure that all voices are heard. I will hold regular town halls, attend community events and maintain open communication channels to understand the concerns of every demographic. Whether it’s supporting small businesses, addressing housing challenges or championing education, I’ll advocate for policies that benefit all residents. My approach will be centered on equity — making sure that no group feels left behind. Representation means more than just voting; it means listening, engaging and working alongside the people of District 106 to create solutions that serve everyone.

Rep. Jared Patterson

Education: Texas A&M University, Bachelor of Science in political science

Professional experience: Texas House of Representatives, 2019-present; executive vice president, Able Power Management.

Website: jaredpatterson.net