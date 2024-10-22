Three-way race: incumbent Hayes, Johnson and Hamilton vie for votes in state House District 57

Voters will decide in November whether to elect Republican incumbent Rep. Richard Hayes, Democrat Colin Johnson or Libertarian Darren Hamilton to represent District 57 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Located across a large portion of Denton County, House District 57 stretches from western Denton past Justin at County Line Road, underneath central Denton and expands into Little Elm on FM 423.

Candidates running to represent Denton County residents were offered the opportunity to share their responses to specific questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Hayes’ main focuses include border security, inflation, funding schools and property taxes. Hamilton’s main points include personal liberties, relationships with House and Senate members and community engagement. In his campaigning, Johnson, a young, 24-year-old Democrat, said he prioritizes public education and promoting business and commerce.

By Thursday afternoon, Johnson had not returned responses to questions or responded to requests for comment.

The following candidate profiles, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidates, have been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21, and ends Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5 with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about elections, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Richard D. Hayes

Age: 71

Birthplace: Texas

Years lived in Denton County: 49 years

Education: Texas Christian University 1975 B.B.A.; Texas A&M University 1976 M.B.A.; St. Mary’s University School of Law 1978 Juris Doctor

Professional experience: 45 years as a board-certified lawyer; founding partner of the law firm of Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant, LLP; current state representative for House District 57 serving on the Urban Affairs Committee and the International Relations and Economic development Committee; registered parliamentarian.

Website: HayesForHouse57.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Texas House of Representatives, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

Top priorities are:

1) Improving border security to eliminate illegal immigration, stop human trafficking, stop flow of illegal drugs, and end the stranglehold the cartel has on immigration, human trafficking and drugs. One piece of legislation would establish a Texas Department of Homeland Security creating a permanent law enforcement force to work the border and address its issues.

2) Continue to strengthen the Texas economy by creating more jobs and work to reduce inflation. Special attention should be given to supporting small businesses, as small businesses make up 98.5% of all businesses. Both of these will be accomplished by introducing and supporting legislation.

3) Improve funding for K-12 education. I anticipate this will come out of surplus.

4) Continue to lower property taxes out of surplus and reduce unnecessary spending.

During a time when there is a lot of partisan division, both nationally and locally, what is your plan for working collaboratively with all members of the House of Representatives?

The key to effective legislating is having excellent relationship with all members of the House and Senate. [For example,] 70-75% of all the bills that are passed are not partisan and neither Republican nor Democratic. We do an excellent job now working with each other as a result of relationships. Because of relationships, I was successful in obtaining support of Democrats in the committees on my key bills. I will continue to work with Democrats as well as Republicans no matter where they fall on the ideological spectrum.

District 57 covers a very demographically diverse group of citizens. How do you plan to represent all of them?

My district runs from Little Elm on the east to Ponder on the west. I have been very active in Denton County for the last 40 years building our community and working for a wide range of organizations including serving on the Board of Regents of Texas Woman’s University; as chairman of the board of the Denton Chamber of Commerce; president of the Denton County Bar Association; president of the Denton Kiwanis Club; president of the Golden Triangle Parliamentarians; scoutmaster of Troop 140 Longhorn Council; chairman of the Denton County Republican Party; and as a board member of the Greater Denton Arts Council, Denton Public School Foundation, the North Texas Fair Association, the City of Denton Historical Commission; and on the Organizing Committee for the 24th & 25th Texas Special Olympics.

As state representative I have worked with all nine of the school districts and the 20 cities, towns and communities in my district.

I have met with staffers and elected officials. I’ve carried legislation for the county and several cities. I have the track record of listening and working with all. And when we have a difference of opinion, we continue to amicably work with each other.

Darren Hamilton

Age: 59

Birthplace: Spokane, Washington

Years lived in Denton County: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: United States Marine Corps, corporal, 8 years

Website: HamiltonForTexas.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Texas House of Representatives, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

As a Libertarian, I believe that the top priority of the Texas House of Representatives should be to protect individual freedoms and reduce government overreach. For Denton County residents, this means prioritizing policies that promote personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and minimal government interference in daily lives.

If elected, I would advocate for reducing property taxes, eliminating unnecessary regulations that stifle local businesses, and ensuring that education remains a choice-driven system that empowers parents and students rather than bureaucracies. I would push for criminal justice reform to decriminalize non-violent offenses and ensure that law enforcement focuses on protecting citizens rather than enforcing unnecessary regulations.

To advance these priorities, I would engage with local community members, hold town hall meetings to listen to their concerns, and collaborate with like-minded representatives to champion bills that reflect our values. Transparency and accountability in government spending would also be emphasized, ensuring that tax dollars are spent wisely and effectively. By prioritizing individual rights and local autonomy, we can create a more prosperous and free Denton County.

During a time when there is a lot of partisan division, both nationally and locally, what is your plan for working collaboratively with all members of the House of Representatives?

Regardless of partisan politics, collaboration in a partisan environment hinges on a commitment to principles over party loyalty. My plan would focus on finding common ground with all members of the House by emphasizing shared values, such as fiscal responsibility and the protection of individual liberties.

I would approach discussions with an open mind, actively seeking opportunities to co-sponsor legislation that aligns with both Libertarian ideals and the interests of others. By fostering respectful dialogue, I believe I can encourage constructive conversations around issues like criminal justice reform, educational choice and reducing government overreach — topics that resonate across party lines.

Engaging in regular communication and building personal relationships with fellow representatives would be essential. By demonstrating a willingness to listen and collaborate, I believe I can create a more conducive atmosphere for multi-partisan efforts. Additionally, I would prioritize transparency and accountability, making it clear that my goal is to enhance the welfare of all Texans, regardless of political affiliation. Ultimately, by championing policies that protect individual freedoms and promote limited government, I can build coalitions that transcend partisan divides, focusing on the shared goal of improving our communities.

District 57 covers a very demographically diverse group of citizens. How do you plan to represent all of them?

To effectively represent the diverse constituents of District 57, I would prioritize individual rights and personal freedom, ensuring that all voices are heard and valued. My approach would focus on community engagement that actively seeks input from residents across different demographics.

I would hold regular town hall meetings and forums to create a platform for open dialogue, encouraging citizens to share their unique perspectives and concerns. This inclusive approach helps me understand the specific needs of various groups, allowing me to advocate for policies that reflect our communities’ diversity.

Additionally, I would promote policies that protect the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background. This includes championing criminal justice reform, supporting educational choices and advocating for reduced regulations that disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

By emphasizing a government that empowers individuals rather than controls them, I believe I can foster an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Ultimately, my commitment to protecting personal liberties and promoting local autonomy ensures that every resident of District 57 feels represented and respected, regardless of their demographic background.

Collin Johnson

Age: 24

Education: Southern Methodist University, 2024

Website: www.facebook.com/p/Collin-Johnson-For-State-Representative-HD-57

