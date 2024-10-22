Incumbent Tan Parker faces challenger in Democrat Stephanie Draper for Senate District 12 seat

Democrat Stephanie Draper is challenging Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, for his seat representing District 12 in the Texas Senate. District 12 includes areas south and west of Denton, spanning from Bridgeport to Flower Mound to Carrollton to Colleyville and Bedford and North Dallas, as well as Oak Point and Shady Shores.

Draper ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket in the March primaries.

Candidates running to represent Denton County residents were offered the opportunity to share their responses to specific questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle. By Friday afternoon, Draper had not responded to requests for profile responses or comment.

The following candidate profile, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidate, has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21, and continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5, with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about the election, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Tan Parker

Age: 53

Birthplace: Pennsylvania

Years lived in Denton County: 25

Education: University of Dallas, 1993; London School of Economics, 1994

Professional experience: Businessman and entrepreneur; served in the Texas House of Representatives, 2007-23, and in the Texas Senate, 2023-current; chair of the Texas Industrial Development Corporation, appointed by Gov. Rick Perry.

Website: www.tanparker.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Texas Senate, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

The Texas Senate’s top priority this session will focus on addressing our state’s critical infrastructure. We must strengthen public safety, improve education, enhance care for our most vulnerable, secure water resources, lower property taxes, further fortify our grid and drive a robust economy. These challenges cannot wait. Texans expect meaningful solutions, and I am prepared to deliver them.

The Senate must take additional steps to ensure the safety of not just 30 million Texans, but the 350 million Americans put at risk by a porous border. We must expand state resources to combat illegal immigration, ramp up border enforcement, and address the alarming rise in gang violence, human trafficking, deadly drugs like fentanyl. By enhancing intelligence-sharing between states, as authorized under the Border Compact Bill I passed, we can act even more swiftly without waiting for federal approval.

The Senate must address increased funding for Texas public education, particularly as we work to strengthen both college and career readiness while also supporting special education. The Senate is committed to ensuring that every Texas student has the opportunity to succeed. Our students deserve a quality education, and it’s critical we increase resources for schools while prioritizing the unique needs of students.

During a time when there is a lot of partisan division, both nationally and locally, what is your plan for working collaboratively with all members of the Senate?

My focus remains on upholding my duties and honoring the trust the people of Senate District 12 have placed in me to serve them in the Senate. As a purpose-driven leader, I am committed to making government more accessible and grounded in service. My legislative record is reflective of working for the people of our great state and addressing challenges by fostering real solutions that benefit all Texans.

Whether it’s strengthening public safety, protecting medical freedom, safeguarding our most vulnerable, stopping human trafficking, driving our economy, cutting taxes, or undertaking any critical policy measure for a brighter, more prosperous Texas, I prioritize civility in political discourse, fostering transparency and holding government accountable. I believe leadership comes from the front lines, and I will continue to embrace the same spirit of optimism and dedication to build a stronger Texas for all.

District 12 covers a very demographically diverse group of citizens, how do you plan to represent all of them?

As your state senator, my commitment to Senate District 12 and all Texans remains being accessible and responsive. Our district is a reflection of unique stories that calls for leaders who can address challenges and unite behind a bold vision for our future. Whether it’s bringing common-sense, conservative solutions to policy matters or addressing individual concerns, I remain committed to ensuring every voice is heard.

My service to SD 12 is rooted in purpose, calling for proactive communications and a deep understanding of the priorities of our diverse communities. With initiatives like hosting First Saturday office hours, cultivating collaboration and traveling the district every day, I strive to meet Texans where they are. There are no barriers to service — just a steadfast proven commitment to fighting for a stronger, more prosperous Texas. Our legislative success is a testament to what we have achieved together — from bolstering the economy, cutting taxes, increasing access to medical care, strengthening education, addressing water, enhancing public safety, safeguarding the vulnerable and making government accountable to the people it serves. Our work is not finished, and I am honored to be your voice, working to solve problems for the betterment of our great state.

Stephanie Draper

Website: www.draperfortexas.com

