Democrat Michelle Beckley challenges incumbent Bumgarner for Texas House District 63 seat

Voters will decide in November to elect Democrat Michelle Beckley or Republican incumbent Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner to represent District 63 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Located in the southernmost part of Denton County, House District 63 stretches from Roanoke right up on Interstate 35W, through Flower Mound and into northern Carrollton.

Candidates running to represent Denton County residents were offered the opportunity to share their responses to specific questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle. By Wednesday evening, Bumgarner had not returned completed responses.

Bumgarner, R-Flower Mound, has completed one term as the District 63 representative, succeeding current state Sen. Tan Parker. Bumgarner is a small business owner. Currently in the House, he serves on the Defense and Veterans’ Affairs, International Relations and Economic Development committees.

Bumgarner’s campaign website lists his priorities as lowering taxes, securing the southern border, protecting first responders and expanding Texas energy options. He’s endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess and state Reps. Jared Patterson and Richard Hayes.

Beckley defeated District 65 state Rep. Ron Simmons, a Republican, in 2018 and served two terms in the Texas House. In 2022, she sought the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor and made it to a primary runoff with Mike Collier, but did not advance.

Previously, Beckley led the charge in proposing countywide voting centers on election day. Turning that into law, she said, is a high priority, as is public school funding.

The following candidate profile, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidate, has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Ben Bumgarner

Age: 40

Years lived in Denton County: 12 years

Education: Austin College

Professional experience: Co-founder of Evolve Weapons Systems

Website: votebumgarner.com

Michelle Beckley

Age: 54

Birthplace: Fort Rucker, Alabama

Years lived in Denton County: Over 50

Education: Texas A&M University, 1992, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science

Professional experience: Owner of Kookaburra Bird Shop since 2003

Website: www.michellebeckley.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Texas House of Representatives, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

Denton County’s top concern this legislative cycle is the full funding of public schools.

You have a clear choice: Michelle Beckley, who has a track record of supporting school funding, or my opponent, who has consistently voted to defund public schools. This issue is crucial, especially with Lewisville ISD facing the closure of 11 schools due to insufficient funding.

During a time when there is a lot of partisan division, both nationally and locally, what is your plan for working collaboratively with all members of the House of Representatives?

Michelle Beckley successfully collaborated with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to pass her election day vote center priority into law in 2021.

Now, Denton County is awaiting the approval of our commissioners and judge to finalize this initiative.

District 63 covers a very demographically diverse group of citizens. How do you plan to represent all of them?

As a former state House representative, I prioritized accessibility by hosting weekly office and phone hours for constituents. In my future role, I remain committed to maintaining an open door policy to address the needs of all diverse groups in House District 63.