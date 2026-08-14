Plano ISD board votes to fire principal accused of ignoring abuse allegations against teacher

Plano ISD trustees voted Thursday night to fire the principal being sued for allegedly not acting to prevent sexual abuse at her school.

Brinker Elementary principal Jennifer King is one of the defendants in a lawsuit claiming she and the district failed to report accusations of abuse against a longtime second-grade teacher.

Paul Campbell was arrested last month and charged with sexually abusing multiple students. The parents of one of Campbell’s alleged victims, identified in court records as “Janie Doe,” sued King, claiming she knew of earlier parental complaints levelled against Campbell but “did not take any action” to discipline him or remove him from class.

After a lengthy discussion behind closed doors, trustees voted unanimously to terminate King's contract.

The suit also names Campbell and the district as defendants. Campbell was fired shortly after his arrest. He had been with the school for 28 years.

In previous statements, Plano ISD has called Campbell's alleged acts "reprehensible" and "completely inconsistent with the values and expectations we hold for all Plano ISD employees."

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .