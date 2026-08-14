© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plano ISD board votes to fire principal accused of ignoring abuse allegations against teacher

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:23 PM CDT
The outside of a brick building with a brick sign in front that says Plano Independent School District.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
The Plano ISD school board voted Thursday night to fire a principal school teacher named in a lawsuit that claims she and the district knew of but did not act on abuse accusations against a second-grade teacher.

Plano ISD trustees voted Thursday night to fire the principal being sued for allegedly not acting to prevent sexual abuse at her school.

Brinker Elementary principal Jennifer King is one of the defendants in a lawsuit claiming she and the district failed to report accusations of abuse against a longtime second-grade teacher.

Paul Campbell was arrested last month and charged with sexually abusing multiple students. The parents of one of Campbell’s alleged victims, identified in court records as “Janie Doe,” sued King, claiming she knew of earlier parental complaints levelled against Campbell but “did not take any action” to discipline him or remove him from class.

After a lengthy discussion behind closed doors, trustees voted unanimously to terminate King's contract.

The suit also names Campbell and the district as defendants. Campbell was fired shortly after his arrest. He had been with the school for 28 years.

In previous statements, Plano ISD has called Campbell's alleged acts "reprehensible" and "completely inconsistent with the values and expectations we hold for all Plano ISD employees."

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Education Plano ISDLawsuitspublic schoolsCourts & Criminal Justice
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content