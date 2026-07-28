3 new charges filed against Plano teacher accused of sexually abusing student

A longtime Plano ISD teacher arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing a student is facing additional charges, police said this week.

Paul Campbell, 64, taught second grade at Brinker Elementary School for 28 years. He was arrested July 8 with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony, after a student accused him of “inappropriate physical contact,” Plano police said at the time.

Plano Police Paul Campbell was an elementary school teacher for decades at Plano ISD before he was arrested, accused of child sexual abuse.

The department said Monday it has obtained three additional warrants against Campbell for indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

"We want to acknowledge the courage of the children who have come forward, as well as the strength and resiliency shown by their parents throughout this difficult process,” the department said in a statement. “We recognize that disclosure can take time, and that each victim and family makes decisions about participation at their own pace."

Campbell is being held at the Collin County Detention Center. KERA reached out to his attorney, listed in jail records as David Kleckner, and will update with any response.

Plano ISD said in its own statement it is “fully” cooperating with the police department’s criminal investigation. Following Campbell’s arrest, the school board voted unanimously to initiate firing him.

“The alleged conduct is reprehensible and completely inconsistent with the values, standards and expectations of Plano ISD,” the district said Monday.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .