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Year-end STAAR results show improvements — here's how North Texas students did

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:17 PM CDT
Fort Worth Report
The State Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, results for Spring 2026 show improvements statewide and many Dallas County districts.

STAAR results released Wednesday show statewide Texas students made improvements across all five subjects – but some areas still lag behind pre-COVID 19 levels.

The spring 2026 end-of-course scores show a higher percentage of students in all five subjects this year met grade level expectations compared to results from last year.

In Dallas ISD, 59% of students met or exceeded expectations in algebra, compared to 47% last year, when nearly a quarter of students didn’t meet grade level expectations.

Across 14 Dallas County school districts, students showed similar gains across algebra, English, biology and U.S. history, the education advocacy group Commit Partnership said.

“These results reflect years of sustained, intentional work across our school systems,” Commit President Miguel Solis said in a news release.

But in some individual districts, the percentage of students performing at grade level fell. In Cedar Hill ISD, for example, 5% fewer students met grade level in U.S. History in 2026 compared to the year before.

STAAR end-of-course results are available by district and campus here.

Tags
Education STAARpublic schoolsstandardized testtesting
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
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